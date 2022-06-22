AcBel Polytech : Important Resolutions adopted during the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Adoption of 2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal of the Company 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Adoption of amendments to the corporate charter 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the 2021 Business report and financial statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:N/A 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approval of Amendments to Disposition Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets Approval of lifting non-competition restrictions on directors and their representatives 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A