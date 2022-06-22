Log in
ACBEL POLYTECH INC.

End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
28.75 TWD   +5.70%
03:35aACBEL POLYTECH : The Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting approved the waiver of certain Directors' non-competition obligation
PU
03:35aACBEL POLYTECH : Important Resolutions adopted during the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/06AcBel Polytech Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
AcBel Polytech : Important Resolutions adopted during the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AcBel Polytech Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 15:06:23
Subject 
 Important Resolutions adopted during the 2022
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
  Adoption of 2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal of the Company
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
  Adoption of amendments to the corporate charter
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
  Adoption of the 2021 Business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
  Approval of Amendments to Disposition Procedures for the Acquisition or
  Disposal of Assets
  Approval of lifting non-competition restrictions on directors and
  their representatives
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

AcBel Polytech Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 21 906 M 736 M 736 M
Net income 2021 602 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net Debt 2021 4 007 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 14 853 M 499 M 499 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 7 729
Free-Float 70,1%
AcBel Polytech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ACBEL POLYTECH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Shan Kao Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chin Mao Yeh Deputy Spokesman, Head-Financial & Accounting
Sheng Hsiung Hsu Chairman
Yu Chuan Wang Independent Director
Chi Chia Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACBEL POLYTECH INC.-21.45%499
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-28.39%37 295
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-15.65%36 428
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.3.48%12 393
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD80.59%6 438
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-25.71%6 116