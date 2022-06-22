AcBel Polytech : Important Resolutions adopted during the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Provided by: AcBel Polytech Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
15:06:23
Subject
Important Resolutions adopted during the 2022
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Adoption of 2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal of the Company
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Adoption of amendments to the corporate charter
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 Business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approval of Amendments to Disposition Procedures for the Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets
Approval of lifting non-competition restrictions on directors and
their representatives
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A