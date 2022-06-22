Log in
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
28.75 TWD   +5.70%
ACBEL POLYTECH : The Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting approved the waiver of certain Directors' non-competition obligation
PU
03:35aACBEL POLYTECH : Important Resolutions adopted during the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/06AcBel Polytech Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
AcBel Polytech : The Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting approved the waiver of certain Directors' non-competition obligation

06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AcBel Polytech Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 15:07:00
Subject 
 The Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting approved
the waiver of certain Directors' non-competition
obligation
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/22
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
  Hsu, Chieh-Li、Kinpo Electronics, Inc.、Chen, Wei-Chang、Chiu, Ping-Ho
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
  The business scope are the same as or similar to AcBel's, those which
  are not detrimental to the Company's benefit
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
  During the tenure of the aforementioned Directors
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
  accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
  Under Article 209 of the Company Act, the resolution is approved by the
  Company's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 2022/06/22, to remove
  the non-competition restrictions on the aforementioned Directors as such
  actions are not detrimental to the Company's benefit.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
  China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
  (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
  "N/A" below):
  Hsu, Chieh-Li、Chen,Wei-Chang
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
  position in the enterprise:
  Hsu, Chieh-Li: Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics (Wujiang) Co., Ltd.
  /Chairman
  Hsu, Chieh-Li: Chongqing Tongliang District Shanghai Sino Hardware
  Electronics Co., Ltd./Executive Director
  Hsu, Chieh-Li: Chongqing Kanghua Metal Product Co.,Ltd./Executive Director
  Hsu, Chieh-Li: NKG Advanced Intelligence and Technology Development
  (Yue Yang) Co., Ltd./Director
  Chen, Wei-Chang: Cal-Comp Precision (Dongguan) Co., Ltd /Chairman
  Chen, Wei-Chang: Cal-Comp Precision (Yueyang) Co., Ltd. /Chairman
  Chen, Wei-Chang: NKG Advanced Intelligence & Technology Development
  (Yueyang) Co., Ltd. /Director
  Chen, Wei-Chang: Cal-Comp Precision (Yueyang) Co., Ltd. /General Manager
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
  Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics (Wujiang) Co., Ltd.:
  No.300 GanQuan W.Road,Wujiang Economic And Technological Development Zone,
  SuZhou City, Jiangsu,PRC
  Chongqing Tongliang District Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics Co., Ltd.:
  NO.202, Tonghe Avenue, Dongcheng Subdistrict Office, Tongliang District of
  Chongqing City, PRC
  Chongqing Kanghua Metal Product Co.,Ltd.:
  1 ~4, unit 1, building 1, no. 3, jujin avenue, biquan street, bishan
  District, chongqing City, PRC
  NKG Advanced Intelligence and Technology Development (Yue Yang) Co., Ltd.:
  Room 1021 CCTC Building, Yungang Rd., Xingang District, Chenglingji
  Yueyang City, Hunan Province
  Cal-Comp Precision (Dongguan) Co., Ltd:
  No. 417, Bldg 5, Zhenan Middle Road,Sha-Tou Village,Changan Town, Dongguan
  City, Guangdong Province, China
  Cal-Comp Precision (YUEYANG) Co., Ltd:
  South side of Xianggugang East Road, Chenglingji Comprehensive Bonded Zone,
  Yueyang City, Hunan Province
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
  Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics (Wujiang) Co., Ltd.:
  Production and sales of hardware parts of electronic products
  Chongqing Tongliang District Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics Co., Ltd.:
  Production and sales of hardware parts of electronic products
  Chongqing Kanghua Metal Product Co.,Ltd.:
  Production and sales of hardware parts of electronic products
  NKG Advanced Intelligence and Technology Development (Yue Yang) Co., Ltd.:
  Produce and sale of various advanced and intelligence electronic equipments
  and its components
  Cal-Comp Precision (Dongguan) Co., Ltd: Plastic Molding
  Cal-Comp Precision (YUEYANG) Co., Ltd: Production and sales of precision
  plastic products, molds, mold parts, fixtures, fixtures and self-made
  simple equipment
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
   the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

AcBel Polytech Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
