AcBel Polytech : The Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting approved the waiver of certain Directors' non-competition obligation

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/22
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Hsu, Chieh-Li、Kinpo Electronics, Inc.、Chen, Wei-Chang、Chiu, Ping-Ho
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The business scope are the same as or similar to AcBel's, those which
are not detrimental to the Company's benefit
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the tenure of the aforementioned Directors
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Under Article 209 of the Company Act, the resolution is approved by the
Company's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 2022/06/22, to remove
the non-competition restrictions on the aforementioned Directors as such
actions are not detrimental to the Company's benefit.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
Hsu, Chieh-Li、Chen,Wei-Chang
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
Hsu, Chieh-Li: Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics (Wujiang) Co., Ltd.
/Chairman
Hsu, Chieh-Li: Chongqing Tongliang District Shanghai Sino Hardware
Electronics Co., Ltd./Executive Director
Hsu, Chieh-Li: Chongqing Kanghua Metal Product Co.,Ltd./Executive Director
Hsu, Chieh-Li: NKG Advanced Intelligence and Technology Development
(Yue Yang) Co., Ltd./Director
Chen, Wei-Chang: Cal-Comp Precision (Dongguan) Co., Ltd /Chairman
Chen, Wei-Chang: Cal-Comp Precision (Yueyang) Co., Ltd. /Chairman
Chen, Wei-Chang: NKG Advanced Intelligence & Technology Development
(Yueyang) Co., Ltd. /Director
Chen, Wei-Chang: Cal-Comp Precision (Yueyang) Co., Ltd. /General Manager
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics (Wujiang) Co., Ltd.:
No.300 GanQuan W.Road,Wujiang Economic And Technological Development Zone,
SuZhou City, Jiangsu,PRC
Chongqing Tongliang District Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics Co., Ltd.:
NO.202, Tonghe Avenue, Dongcheng Subdistrict Office, Tongliang District of
Chongqing City, PRC
Chongqing Kanghua Metal Product Co.,Ltd.:
1 ~4, unit 1, building 1, no. 3, jujin avenue, biquan street, bishan
District, chongqing City, PRC
NKG Advanced Intelligence and Technology Development (Yue Yang) Co., Ltd.:
Room 1021 CCTC Building, Yungang Rd., Xingang District, Chenglingji
Yueyang City, Hunan Province
Cal-Comp Precision (Dongguan) Co., Ltd:
No. 417, Bldg 5, Zhenan Middle Road,Sha-Tou Village,Changan Town, Dongguan
City, Guangdong Province, China
Cal-Comp Precision (YUEYANG) Co., Ltd:
South side of Xianggugang East Road, Chenglingji Comprehensive Bonded Zone,
Yueyang City, Hunan Province
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics (Wujiang) Co., Ltd.:
Production and sales of hardware parts of electronic products
Chongqing Tongliang District Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics Co., Ltd.:
Production and sales of hardware parts of electronic products
Chongqing Kanghua Metal Product Co.,Ltd.:
Production and sales of hardware parts of electronic products
NKG Advanced Intelligence and Technology Development (Yue Yang) Co., Ltd.:
Produce and sale of various advanced and intelligence electronic equipments
and its components
Cal-Comp Precision (Dongguan) Co., Ltd: Plastic Molding
Cal-Comp Precision (YUEYANG) Co., Ltd: Production and sales of precision
plastic products, molds, mold parts, fixtures, fixtures and self-made
simple equipment
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A