AcBel Polytech : The Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting approved the waiver of certain Directors' non-competition obligation

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/22 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Hsu, Chieh-Li、Kinpo Electronics, Inc.、Chen, Wei-Chang、Chiu, Ping-Ho 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: The business scope are the same as or similar to AcBel's, those which are not detrimental to the Company's benefit 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the tenure of the aforementioned Directors 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Under Article 209 of the Company Act, the resolution is approved by the Company's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 2022/06/22, to remove the non-competition restrictions on the aforementioned Directors as such actions are not detrimental to the Company's benefit. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Hsu, Chieh-Li、Chen,Wei-Chang 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Hsu, Chieh-Li: Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics (Wujiang) Co., Ltd. /Chairman Hsu, Chieh-Li: Chongqing Tongliang District Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics Co., Ltd./Executive Director Hsu, Chieh-Li: Chongqing Kanghua Metal Product Co.,Ltd./Executive Director Hsu, Chieh-Li: NKG Advanced Intelligence and Technology Development (Yue Yang) Co., Ltd./Director Chen, Wei-Chang: Cal-Comp Precision (Dongguan) Co., Ltd /Chairman Chen, Wei-Chang: Cal-Comp Precision (Yueyang) Co., Ltd. /Chairman Chen, Wei-Chang: NKG Advanced Intelligence & Technology Development (Yueyang) Co., Ltd. /Director Chen, Wei-Chang: Cal-Comp Precision (Yueyang) Co., Ltd. /General Manager 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics (Wujiang) Co., Ltd.: No.300 GanQuan W.Road,Wujiang Economic And Technological Development Zone, SuZhou City, Jiangsu,PRC Chongqing Tongliang District Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics Co., Ltd.: NO.202, Tonghe Avenue, Dongcheng Subdistrict Office, Tongliang District of Chongqing City, PRC Chongqing Kanghua Metal Product Co.,Ltd.: 1 ~4, unit 1, building 1, no. 3, jujin avenue, biquan street, bishan District, chongqing City, PRC NKG Advanced Intelligence and Technology Development (Yue Yang) Co., Ltd.: Room 1021 CCTC Building, Yungang Rd., Xingang District, Chenglingji Yueyang City, Hunan Province Cal-Comp Precision (Dongguan) Co., Ltd: No. 417, Bldg 5, Zhenan Middle Road,Sha-Tou Village,Changan Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China Cal-Comp Precision (YUEYANG) Co., Ltd: South side of Xianggugang East Road, Chenglingji Comprehensive Bonded Zone, Yueyang City, Hunan Province 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics (Wujiang) Co., Ltd.: Production and sales of hardware parts of electronic products Chongqing Tongliang District Shanghai Sino Hardware Electronics Co., Ltd.: Production and sales of hardware parts of electronic products Chongqing Kanghua Metal Product Co.,Ltd.: Production and sales of hardware parts of electronic products NKG Advanced Intelligence and Technology Development (Yue Yang) Co., Ltd.: Produce and sale of various advanced and intelligence electronic equipments and its components Cal-Comp Precision (Dongguan) Co., Ltd: Plastic Molding Cal-Comp Precision (YUEYANG) Co., Ltd: Production and sales of precision plastic products, molds, mold parts, fixtures, fixtures and self-made simple equipment 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A