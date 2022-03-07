Log in
    6282   TW0006282007

ACBEL POLYTECH INC.

(6282)
AcBel Polytech : To announce that Acbel is invited to attend the KGI Securities online institutional investor conference

03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: AcBel Polytech Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 15:16:49
Subject 
 To announce that Acbel is invited to attend the
KGI Securities online institutional investor conference
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:03:00 PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast Meetings
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Webcast Meetings held by KGI Securities Company
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

AcBel Polytech Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 20 984 M 745 M 745 M
Net income 2020 1 313 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net cash 2020 1 554 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 4,15%
Capitalization 17 772 M 631 M 631 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 7 729
Free-Float 68,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Shan Kao Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chin Mao Yeh Deputy Spokesman, Head-Financial & Accounting
Sheng Hsiung Hsu Chairman
Yu Chuan Wang Independent Director
Chi Chia Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACBEL POLYTECH INC.-6.01%631
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-17.30%43 442
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-17.99%41 888
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-16.89%10 335
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-13.08%7 193
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD-7.21%6 047