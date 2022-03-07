AcBel Polytech : To announce that Acbel is invited to attend the KGI Securities online institutional investor conference
03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: AcBel Polytech Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/07
Time of announcement
15:16:49
Subject
To announce that Acbel is invited to attend the
KGI Securities online institutional investor conference
Date of events
2022/03/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:03:00 PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast Meetings
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Webcast Meetings held by KGI Securities Company
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
AcBel Polytech Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:01 UTC.