Media Release

Adani Foundation at ACC Chilhati site strengthens cattle quality of Loharsi village through Integrated Livestock Development Project

EDITOR'S SYNOPSIS

To boost economic growth and enhance cattle quality in Loharsi village, Chhattisgarh, ACC and Adani Foundation have launched an Integrated Livestock Development Project.

Through the project, 1,378 cows have been identified, of which 59 cattle underwent SSS artificial insemination (AI), resulting in the birth of 7 female calves.

Chhattisgarh, 15 June 2024: ACC Limited, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is committed to enabling sustainable livelihoods for rural communities where it operates. ACC along with Adani foundation successfully leveraged its Integrated Livestock Development Project (ILDP) near the ACC Chilhati site to support the cattle rearing community of Loharsi village in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh by strengthening their livestock through modern techniques.

Under the ILDP, 1,378 cows were identified, of which 59 cattle underwent Sex Sorted Semen

artificial insemination (AI), resulting in the birth of 7 female calves. Further, to support seasonal and perennial fodder cultivation, 51 farmers of the region were provided with maize, oat, and hybrid Napier grass, to cultivate fodder in their fields. The project also included two farmer training sessions, nine cattle health camps treating 893 cattle, and community awareness initiatives on artificial insemination techniques.

A key beneficiary of the project is 53-year-old resident of Loharsi, Bhagirathi, who embodies the project's success story. Recognising the need to uplift his family's livelihood, he embraced the innovative solutions offered under the project. This included technical expertise and resources to implement sorted semen technology in his cow breeding practices.

The results of this project were life-changing for Bhagirathi as his cow successfully delivered a healthy female calf, not only bringing joy but also significantly improving his livestock quality. The addition of this calf translates to increased income opportunities, securing a brighter future for Bhagirathi and his family.

This is one of the countless examples of lives being positively transformed by ACC and Adani Foundation's CSR efforts, which exemplify its aim to drive sustainable development of rural communities in India.

About ACC Limited

ACC Limited, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready- mix concrete. It is a member of the diversified Adani Group - the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses. ACC has 20 cement manufacturing sites, over 82 concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D Centre, the quality of ACC's products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC has been recognised as India's Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report 2024 and among 'Iconic Brands of India' by The Economic Times. ACC is counted among 'India's Top 50 companies contributing to inclusive growth'