  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. ACC Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACC   INE012A01025

ACC LTD

(ACC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-02 am EST
2609.30 INR   +1.24%
11:57aAcc : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
12/01India's Adani Group to invest $7.39 billion in eastern state of Odisha
RE
11/05ACC Limited Announces Resignation of Rashmi Khandelwal as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, Effective from November 15, 2022
CI
ACC : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

12/03/2022 | 11:57am EST
No. ACC/Sec/SE/22/079

December 3, 2022

National Stock Exchange

BSE Limited

of India Limited

Corporate Relations

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Department

Plot No.C/1, G Block,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500410

Scrip Code: ACC

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")- Change in Directorate of ACC Limited ("the Company")

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, have approved/taken note of the following:

  1. Resignation of Whole Time Director & CEO:

Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan (DIN:08699523) has resigned from the position of Whole- Time Director and CEO ("WTD and CEO") of the Company with effect from close of business hours of December 3, 2022 for pursuing his career outside the Organization.

Subsequent to his resignation as WTD & CEO, he will also cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") under the provisions of Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 30(5) for determining the materiality of any event or transaction for making the required disclosures to the Stock Exchange.

Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan, has also confirmed that there is no other material reason for the resignation, other than, as stated above, and the same was noted by the Board.

  1. Appointment of following Directors:

1. Mr Ajay Kapur (DIN: 03096416), as Non-Independent Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from December 3, 2022. He will also be a Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") under the provisions of Section 203

of Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 30(5) for determining the

ACC LIMITED Cement House

121, Maharshi Karve Road, Mumbai - 400 020 Maharashtra. India

Ph +91 22-4159 3321 www.acclimited.com

CIN: L26940MH1936PLC002515

materiality of any event or transaction for making the required disclosures to the Stock Exchange. Mr Ajay Kapur is also the WTD & CEO of the Parent Company, Ambuja Cements Ltd and his appointment as Director & CEO of the Company will bring deeper focus and larger synergies of business.

2. Ms. Ameera Shah (DIN:00208095), as Woman Independent Director of the Company for a period of 3 years from December 3, 2022 to December 2, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. We hereby confirm that Ms. Shah satisfies the criteria of independence prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Disclosures required under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations and SEBI circular dated September 09, 2015 along with brief profiles are enclosed herewith as "Annexure".

In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we hereby confirm that none of the Directors are debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any other such authority and none of the Directors are related to any of the Directors of the Company.

The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company continues to be in compliance with the requirements prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations.

This information is also being uploaded on the website of the Company at www.acclimited.com

You are requested to take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully, For ACC Limited

VINOD MOHANLAL BAHETY

Digitally signed by VINOD MOHANLAL BAHETY DN: c=IN, o=Personal, pseudonym=F347333C257EAA7C3EC9AC940C69FD573D11F734, 2.5.4.20=9fe70d1ceb46377598fa55aee23fd76a3f1b33b04bf1653 a1d1d8267000cfdc2, postalCode=400601, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=CF4EF6747E00F969493B6AB18E88836992C7DDA 6EC1B180D097C4BB5FAEEC8CF, cn=VINOD MOHANLAL BAHETY Date: 2022.12.03 18:49:00 +05'30'

Vinod Bahety

Chief Financial Officer

Annexure

Particulars

Details

Reason

for

change

viz.

Appointment of Mr. Ajay Kapur (DIN:

appointment,

resignation,

03096416) as a Non-Independent

removal, death or otherwise

Director and Chief Executive Officer of

the Company.

Date of appointment & term of

from December 3, 2022.

appointment

Retirement by rotation

Brief profile

Mr. Kapur is an economics graduate

from St. Xavier's University, Mumbai

and an MBA from K. J. Somaiya

Institute of Management.

He has also attended the Advanced

Management

Programme

at

The

Wharton School of the University of

Pennsylvania.

Mr.

Kapur

has

been

actively involved in various industry

forums including Cll, FICCI and

ASSOCHAM.

Mr. Ajay Kapur has 25+ years of

experience in the cement and

construction, power and heavy metals

sector. He joined Ambuja Cement in

1993 as an Executive Assistant to the

then Managing

Director.

He

held

various strategic positions over the last

2 decades and from 2014 to 2019, he

served as the CEO and Managing

Director of the Ambuja.

Prior to joining the Adani Group in June

2022, Mr. Ajay Kapur was CEO-

Aluminium and Power and MD-

Commercial at Vedanta Ltd.

Disclosure

of

Relationship

Mr. Kapur is not related to any Director

between Directors (in case of

of the Company.

appointment as a Director)

Particulars

Details

Reason

for

change

viz.

Appointment of Ms. Ameera Shah (DIN:

appointment,

resignation,

00208095),

as Woman

Independent

removal, death or otherwise

Director of the Company.

Date of appointment & term of

December 3, 2022, for a period of 3

appointment

years i.e. upto December 2, 2025

Brief profile

Ms. Ameera Shah is the Promoter &

Managing

Director of

Metropolis

Healthcare Ltd. For the last 20 years,

Ms. Shah has focused on delivering

sustained growth, built and led

corporate functions, including finance,

strategy, business process optimization,

innovation, investor relations etc.

Named amongst 'Asia's Most Powerful Women in Business' by Forbes Asia and 'Fifty Most Powerful Women in Business' by Fortune India, Ms. Shah is recognized as a global thought leader in the healthcare industry. She has also played an instrumental role in changing the pathology industry landscape in the country; from being a doctor led practice to a professional corporate group in an extremely unregulated, competitive and fragmented market.

Ms. Shah received a degree in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin and has also completed the prestigious Owner-President Management Program at Harvard Business School.

In addition to being a propagator of organizational empathy and gender sensitivity, Ms. Shah is also an active financial investor and a business mentor. Passionate about the women leadership and empowerment, she has committed to supporting budding women entrepreneurs. This led her to

set up Empoweress, a not-for-profit platform for women-led businesses to find advice, mentorship and micro- funding. Launched in 2017, the platform incubates more than 50 women led businesses already.

An eminent industry spokesperson, she

has been featured as a speaker in

various

National and

International

forums, industry events and conclaves

organized by IIM, Harvard Business

School, TedX, CII, FICCI, Twitter

amongst others. She has also been

elected the Secretary of the IAPL

(Indian

Association of

Pathology

Laboratories) and has served as the

Chairperson of the 'FICCI Health

services Western Subgroup' that drives

policy decisions at the Center.

Ms. Shah has served as an Independent

Director on the board of reputed Indian

companies (Kaya, Shoppers Stop). She

is an Independent Director on the board

of Torrent Pharma and is also an

advisor to Baylor College of Medicine.

She is also on the global advisory board

of AXA, a Paris headquartered company

with 700 Billion $ under asset

management.

Disclosure

of

Relationship

Ms. Shah is not related to any Director

between Directors (in case of

of the Company

appointment as a Director)

Disclaimer

ACC Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 16:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
