ACC : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

Sub: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")- Change in Directorate of ACC Limited ("the Company")
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, have approved/taken note of the following:
Resignation of Whole Time Director & CEO:
Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan (DIN:08699523) has resigned from the position of Whole- Time Director and CEO ("WTD and CEO") of the Company with effect from close of business hours of December 3, 2022 for pursuing his career outside the Organization.
Subsequent to his resignation as WTD & CEO, he will also cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") under the provisions of Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 30(5) for determining the materiality of any event or transaction for making the required disclosures to the Stock Exchange.
Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan, has also confirmed that there is no other material reason for the resignation, other than, as stated above, and the same was noted by the Board.
Appointment of following Directors:
1. Mr Ajay Kapur (DIN: 03096416), as Non-Independent Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from December 3, 2022. He will also be a Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") under the provisions of Section 203
of Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 30(5) for determining the
materiality of any event or transaction for making the required disclosures to the Stock Exchange. Mr Ajay Kapur is also the WTD & CEO of the Parent Company, Ambuja Cements Ltd and his appointment as Director & CEO of the Company will bring deeper focus and larger synergies of business.
2. Ms. Ameera Shah (DIN:00208095), as Woman Independent Director of the Company for a period of 3 years from December 3, 2022 to December 2, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. We hereby confirm that Ms. Shah satisfies the criteria of independence prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations.
The Disclosures required under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations and SEBI circular dated September 09, 2015 along with brief profiles are enclosed herewith as "Annexure".
In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we hereby confirm that none of the Directors are debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any other such authority and none of the Directors are related to any of the Directors of the Company.
The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company continues to be in compliance with the requirements prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations.
This information is also being uploaded on the website of the Company at www.acclimited.com
Named amongst 'Asia's Most Powerful Women in Business' by Forbes Asia and 'Fifty Most Powerful Women in Business' by Fortune India, Ms. Shah is recognized as a global thought leader in the healthcare industry. She has also played an instrumental role in changing the pathology industry landscape in the country; from being a doctor led practice to a professional corporate group in an extremely unregulated, competitive and fragmented market.
Ms. Shah received a degree in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin and has also completed the prestigious Owner-President Management Program at Harvard Business School.
In addition to being a propagator of organizational empathy and gender sensitivity, Ms. Shah is also an active financial investor and a business mentor. Passionate about the women leadership and empowerment, she has committed to supporting budding women entrepreneurs. This led her to
set up Empoweress, a not-for-profit platform for women-led businesses to find advice, mentorship and micro- funding. Launched in 2017, the platform incubates more than 50 women led businesses already.