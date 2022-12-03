ACC : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

No. ACC/Sec/SE/22/079 December 3, 2022 National Stock Exchange BSE Limited of India Limited Corporate Relations Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Department Plot No.C/1, G Block, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500410 Scrip Code: ACC Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")- Change in Directorate of ACC Limited ("the Company")

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, have approved/taken note of the following:

Resignation of Whole Time Director & CEO:

Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan (DIN:08699523) has resigned from the position of Whole- Time Director and CEO ("WTD and CEO") of the Company with effect from close of business hours of December 3, 2022 for pursuing his career outside the Organization.

Subsequent to his resignation as WTD & CEO, he will also cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") under the provisions of Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 30(5) for determining the materiality of any event or transaction for making the required disclosures to the Stock Exchange.

Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan, has also confirmed that there is no other material reason for the resignation, other than, as stated above, and the same was noted by the Board.

Appointment of following Directors :

1. Mr Ajay Kapur (DIN: 03096416), as Non-Independent Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from December 3, 2022. He will also be a Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") under the provisions of Section 203

of Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 30(5) for determining the

