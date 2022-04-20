Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. ACC Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACC   INE012A01025

ACC LTD

(ACC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/20 04:57:23 am EDT
2192.20 INR   +6.60%
05:05aACC : Investor Presentation Q1, 2022 PDF
PU
04/19ACC's Consolidated Profit Slides in Q1; Revenue, EPS Miss Estimates
MT
04/19ACC : Rapid expansion by ACC with continued focus on cost reduction and sustainability - announces consolidated Financial Results for first quarter (January-March 2022) PDF
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ACC : Investor Presentation Q1, 2022 PDF

04/20/2022 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Secretarial Division

No. ACC/ Sec./SE/22/034 April 19, 2022

ACC Limited Registered Office Cement House

121, Maharshi Karve Road Mumbai - 400 020, India

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

BSE Limited Corporate Relations Department

CIN: L26940MH1936PLC002515

Phone: +91 22 4159 3321

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Fax: +91 22 6631 7458 www.acclimited.com

Mumbai 400 001

CIN: L26940MH1936PLC002515

Scrip Code: 500410

Scrip Code: ACC

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 - Investor Presentation

In terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, please find enclosed the Investor Presentation Q1 2022.

The said presentation will be simultaneously posted on the Company's website at www.acclimited.com.

You are requested to take note of the same.

Yours Sincerely

For ACC Limited

Rajiv Choubey

Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary ACS-13063

Encl.: as above

April 2022

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Q1 2022

STOCK CODE

BSE: 500410 | NSE: ACC | Reuters: ACC.NS | Bloomberg: ACC:IN

Safe Harbour Statement

This presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this presentation. This presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this presentation is expressly excluded.

Materials and information provided in this presentation may contain 'forward-looking statements'. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from these statements.

Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to (a) competitive pressures; (b) legislative and regulatory developments; (c) global, macroeconomic and political trends; (d) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general Financial market conditions; (e) delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities; (f) technical developments; (g) litigation; (h) adverse publicity and news coverage, which could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the statements made in this presentation.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

ACC at a Glance

Strategic Priorities

Economy & Sector Update

Performance Review

ACC at a Glance

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ACC Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 09:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACC LTD
05:05aACC : Investor Presentation Q1, 2022 PDF
PU
04/19ACC's Consolidated Profit Slides in Q1; Revenue, EPS Miss Estimates
MT
04/19ACC : Rapid expansion by ACC with continued focus on cost reduction and sustainability - a..
PU
04/19ACC : Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/13ACC : Trust revives old water resources for better livelihoods at Chandrapur and Yavatmal ..
PU
04/04ACC : Ambuja Cements and ACC rated as India's top Infrastructure and construction companie..
PU
04/04ACC LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/31ACC : launches ‘Concrete Direct', uberizing the ready-mix concrete customer experien..
PU
03/28ACC : ranked among top 2 of India's most employee friendly Infrastructure and Construction..
PU
03/23ACC : launches ‘ACC Airium', a revolutionary climate control concrete insulation sys..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACC LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 178 B 2 333 M 2 333 M
Net income 2022 15 458 M 202 M 202 M
Net cash 2022 63 727 M 834 M 834 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 386 B 5 053 M 5 053 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 6 082
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart ACC LTD
Duration : Period :
ACC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 056,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balakrishnan Sridhar Chief Commercial Officer
Yatin Malhotra Chief Financial Officer
Narotam Satyanarayan Sekhsaria Chairman
Rajiv Kumar Choubey Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Head-Compliance
Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACC LTD-7.19%5 053
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED5.91%31 164
HOLCIM LTD-5.55%28 148
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-13.26%17 994
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-26.06%13 415
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-7.88%11 736