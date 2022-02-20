ACC : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Moving on to slide #7. The awards listed are a testimony to what we have achieved across the spectrum of the business. Moving on to strategic priorities, we quickly go on to slide #10, which is basically accelerating growth which is basically an update on the capacity expansion. Our expansion in Sindri is fully operational and it was commissioned in a record time of nine months. Our expansion in Tikaria is also very near completion and is way ahead of schedule. Our integrated unit in Ametha is also progressing well and is on track to start producing clinker and cement by September / October of this year. Even our project in Salai Banwa is moving way ahead of schedule.

Sridhar Balakrishnan: Good morning. Welcome to all of you to today's investor call. We will move to slide #5. Our vision is basically to continue to be a bluechip company with the best performance benchmarks, strong brands and leading in innovation and sustainability. We have played and will continue to play a significant role in nation building. On the slide #6, we have a strong belief that we need to lead the world a better place as compared to what we have inherited. ESG is at the heart of everything that we do. This flows right from our parent Holcim, ESG is a part of our culture which permeates across all levels of the organization.

Going on to slide #18, this has actually been an excellent initiative taken by Holcim in India in terms of clearing up the rivers from plastic and leveraging them as alternative fuels. Currently this initiative has been fructified in Agra, next on the line is Sunder Nagar and HP, Himachal Pradesh which is going to be on the river Beas. We are also in the process of talking to various other state governments to really expand this initiative across. In terms of slide #19 we have already discussed this, this again has been of excellent initiative in terms of managing waste, plastic waste especially from stadiums where cricket matches have been held. We have basically cleared almost two tons per day in one of the matches in the India, New Zealand test series and again this basically is again used as alternative fuels in our kilns.

Going on to slide #14, we will continue to invest behind building ACC as the most durable and sustainable building material company in India. You have already seen some of the initiatives that we have taken whether it is leave behind no waste, whether it is leveraging cricket for really driving the saliency of the brands, whether it is the premiumization agenda or whether it is developing green products like ECOPact. As far as sustainability is concerned, slide #16 we are the first company in India to sign up for the net zero pledge, all our action plans have been validated by SBTi. We have also been recognized as being industry leaders in the area of sustainability and innovation.

Coming to slide #12, we believe that concrete is poised for high growth. ACC is well poised to capitalize on the same. With respect to the value added products it has really done well this year. ECOPact has also done well and has scaled up really well. We are focusing on developing other products to manage the consumer needs and to really drive the sustainability agenda of wholesale and ACC in India. In terms of products and solutions slide #13, it is showing promise. We have doubled the turnover in FY2022, which we believe that this vertical has potential for strong growth going forward and we believe that it will become a significant vertical for us in times to come.

Moving on to slide #11, the other aspect of growth is product portfolio. We are constantly innovating to satisfy customer needs, we are also working strongly to develop sustainable products. Our premium product growth has actually been robust, it is close to 20% this year and even the contribution of premium products to the overall trade sales has gone up by at least a couple of percentage points this year. With respect to sustainability a quick update, we had launched ECOPact this year during I think around February / March this year and it is already about 15% of our concrete business. ACC in India is deeply committed towards developing and driving businesses of sustainable products going forward.

February 14, 2022

Moving on to slide #20, we are very, very clear that we need to leave the world a greener place so the entire power mix, we are going to be moving a significant component of our power mix to a clean and green mix. By 2022 we believe that 16% of our power needs will be met through clean and green which is fundamentally WHRS and renewables which is likely to go up to over 40% by 2025. We have also leveraged our global brand Holcim Geocycle to really increase the alternate fuels, the TSR percentage also is about 7% today and we intend to take it up to about 15% by 2025. Even in terms of waste consumed we have consumed about 11 million tons of waste this year and we are planning to increase it by 50% over the next three years.

Moving on to slide #21 in terms of CSR I think we continue to partner with the community in areas of livelihood and education and WASH (Water, Sanitation, Health & Hygiene), WASH and hygiene as an area has really gained a lot more saliency during COVID times. Moving on to slide #22 as discussed this is going to be a clear focus area for us in terms of water positivity, we intend moving from levels of about 1.1 times water positivity to 5 times by 2030. We are also looking at reducing the quality of water consumed per tonne of cement manufactured. Moving on to slide #23, ESG is going to be at the heart of everything that we do. We have made significant progress across all parameters as far as ESG is concerned. Now our CFO, Yatin Malhotra will take you to the next section. Yatin over to you.

Yatin Malhotra: Thank you Sridhar. Good afternoon everyone. Welcome once again for joining this investor call. We are on the investors deck that we have released we are on slide #24. I will take you to the delivering superior performance section. We move to slide #25, I think very clearly we identified people as one of the foremost pillars of delivering strong performance. Over the years we have been able to create a strong team and we continue to invest in the best practices around talent management whether it is about growth, whether it is about learning including opportunities with our parent Holcim, talent exchange program with Ambuja, succession planning etc. We are committed as a team to diversity not only gender but also ethnic diversity and we take pride in the culture of transparency, trust and integrity along with delivering superior performance for the organization.

I move to slide #26 and here we talk about the second pillar which we believe very strongly in and that is digitalization. We believe it is the biggest enabler of performance and also in future would be the biggest differentiator of performance between companies. We continue to work effectively on all the three value streams of the business which is manufacturing and where we continue to expand the Plants of Tomorrow journey that we have embarked on basically to drive productivity and safety across our plants. The second pillar where we are doing extensive work on digitalization is logistic and sourcing trying to become nimble

