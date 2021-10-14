ACC : Trust empowers around 1.2 lakh students through its Vidya Utkarsh initiativePDF

Log in
    ACC   INE012A01025

ACC LTD

(ACC)
ACC : Trust empowers around 1.2 lakh students through its Vidya Utkarsh initiative

10/14/2021 | 03:42am EDT
Press Release

ACC Trust empowers around 1.2 lakh students through its Vidya

Utkarsh initiative

  • Supported 288 schools with equality education
  • In 2020, equipped 65 government schools with e-learning systems
  • Includes digital education, smart classes, interactive kiosks, and home-based learning tools

Mumbai, 12 October, 2021: ACC Trust, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of ACC Ltd, has always focused on improving the lives of disadvantaged, marginalized and economically backward communities through programmes that encompass livelihood, education, health & sanitation and women empowerment.

In India, several communities lack the access to quality education. Recognizing the need to support educational institutions, ACC Trust, through its initiative Vidya Utkarsh aims to provide quality education to underprivileged students to foster an inclusive and safe learning environment.

Through this initiative, ACC Trust has supported 288 schools and empowered a total of 118898 students so far. In addition to providing equality education, ACC Trust has also awarded 1468 scholarships to meritorious students. In 2020, the programme also equipped 65 government schools with e-learning systems.

Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD and CEO, ACC Limited said, "At ACC, we have always remained committed to transforming lives and creating a better tomorrow. Through our programme Vidya Utkarsh, we aim to work towards social development of communities, and provide equal opportunities to students from economically weaker sections of the society. Empowering communities is pivotal to our ethos, and we will continue to work towards their socio-economicwelfare."

Under Vidya Utkarsh, there are numerous interventions that aim to improve the quality of education in schools. It includes projects to ensure age specific learning modules along with introduction to technology-led knowledge solutions such as smart classes, interactive kiosks, as well as home-based learning.

Along with running 15 of its own schools, ACC Trust provides access to online scholarship through ACC Vidyaa Saarthi. To further promote girl education, ACC Trust introduced 'ACC ki Laadli' that aims to support girl children to get back to school.

ACC strives to deliver high-quality education for all as it is essential for the sustainable development of the nation. Through these initiatives, ACC will continue to build harmonious relationships with the communities in which it operates.

About ACC

ACC Limited, a member of the Holcim Group, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready mix concrete. It has over 6,400 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 80 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 channel partners to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre in Mumbai, the quality of ACC's products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC is counted among the country's 'Most Sustainable Companies' and is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship.

Disclaimer

ACC Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
