    ACC   INE012A01025

ACC LTD

(ACC)
  Report
ACC : receives Five Star Rating Award by Ministry of Mines for Sustainable MiningPDF

12/22/2021 | 01:43am EST
Press Release

ACC receives Five Star Rating Award by Ministry of Mines for

Sustainable Mining

Mumbai, 21 December, 2021: ACC Limited, member of Holcim group was awarded the prestigious '5 Star Rated Mines' award by the Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Govt. Of India - Mr. Pralhad Joshi and Hon'ble Minister of State for Ministry of Mines, Coal and Railways Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve felicitated ACC Limited with the award at the 5th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals held in Delhi.

Aligned with the 'Net Zero' target for 2050 with intermediate SBTs for 2030 of parent company Holcim, ACC Limited have undertaken an industry-first approach - leveraging sustainable construction through green products, to reduce CO2 emissions in India.

The company has taken several initiatives toward creating a sustainable ecosystem within the building materials sector. From running its cement carrying ships on biofuels to investing in Waste Heat Recovery Systems and large captive renewable energy sources, ACC is committed towards creating a greener future.

The award is a recognition of the company's efforts towards sustainable mining in the Govari Limestone Mine, Wadi Limestone Mine, Gagal Limestone Mine, Jamul Limestone Mines and Kymore Limestone Mines from amongst 1029 mines in all over India.

The mines are rated from one star to 5 star on the criteria of carrying out scientific and systematic mining; progress on progressive and final mine closure; addressing of resettlement and rehabilitation issues, local community engagements and welfare programmes; implementation of green energy source, cleanliness drive and mining software; and reporting processes as per international standards.

Mr. Rajat Prusty, Chief Manufacturing Officer said, "Sustainability is deeply embedded in ACC's business model. It's a proud moment for the company to be recognized for its efforts in sustainable mining. ACC being concerned about sustainability have been implementing safe, scientific and systematic mining over the years. Thus, reducing the risk to environment and conserving the nature for a sustainable tomorrow."

ACC is the first company in the Indian construction sector to sign the 'Business Ambition for 1.5°C' commitment with 2030 intermediate targets approved by SBTi. The company's SBTi approved targets align with the reductions required to limit warming to well below 2°C.

About ACC

ACC Limited, a member of the Holcim Group, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready mix concrete. It has over 6,400 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 80 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 channel partners to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre in Mumbai, the quality of ACC's products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC is counted among the country's 'Most Sustainable Companies' and is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, ACC is the first Indian Cement Company to sign the Net Zero Pledge with Science Based Targets.

Disclaimer

ACC Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 165 B 2 181 M 2 181 M
Net income 2021 20 434 M 270 M 270 M
Net cash 2021 56 810 M 752 M 752 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 402 B 5 304 M 5 314 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 401
Free-Float 42,9%
Managers and Directors
Balakrishnan Sridhar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Yatin Malhotra Chief Financial Officer
Narotam Satyanarayan Sekhsaria Chairman
Rajiv Kumar Choubey Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Head-Compliance
Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACC LTD32.20%5 304
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-18.95%31 717
HOLCIM LTD-9.09%29 391
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-0.20%19 419
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC42.18%17 376
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED6.07%12 125