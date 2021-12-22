ACC : receives Five Star Rating Award by Ministry of Mines for Sustainable MiningPDF

ACC receives Five Star Rating Award by Ministry of Mines for

Sustainable Mining

Mumbai, 21 December, 2021: ACC Limited, member of Holcim group was awarded the prestigious '5 Star Rated Mines' award by the Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Govt. Of India - Mr. Pralhad Joshi and Hon'ble Minister of State for Ministry of Mines, Coal and Railways Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve felicitated ACC Limited with the award at the 5th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals held in Delhi.

Aligned with the 'Net Zero' target for 2050 with intermediate SBTs for 2030 of parent company Holcim, ACC Limited have undertaken an industry-first approach - leveraging sustainable construction through green products, to reduce CO2 emissions in India.

The company has taken several initiatives toward creating a sustainable ecosystem within the building materials sector. From running its cement carrying ships on biofuels to investing in Waste Heat Recovery Systems and large captive renewable energy sources, ACC is committed towards creating a greener future.

The award is a recognition of the company's efforts towards sustainable mining in the Govari Limestone Mine, Wadi Limestone Mine, Gagal Limestone Mine, Jamul Limestone Mines and Kymore Limestone Mines from amongst 1029 mines in all over India.

The mines are rated from one star to 5 star on the criteria of carrying out scientific and systematic mining; progress on progressive and final mine closure; addressing of resettlement and rehabilitation issues, local community engagements and welfare programmes; implementation of green energy source, cleanliness drive and mining software; and reporting processes as per international standards.

Mr. Rajat Prusty, Chief Manufacturing Officer said, "Sustainability is deeply embedded in ACC's business model. It's a proud moment for the company to be recognized for its efforts in sustainable mining. ACC being concerned about sustainability have been implementing safe, scientific and systematic mining over the years. Thus, reducing the risk to environment and conserving the nature for a sustainable tomorrow."

ACC is the first company in the Indian construction sector to sign the 'Business Ambition for 1.5°C' commitment with 2030 intermediate targets approved by SBTi. The company's SBTi approved targets align with the reductions required to limit warming to well below 2°C.