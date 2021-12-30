ACC : wins Gold award in "COVID Protection Project" category by India Health & Wellness Summit 2021PDF

ACC Limited wins Gold award in "COVID Protection Project"

category by India Health & Wellness Summit 2021

Mumbai: 29th December, 2021: ACC Limited, one of the leading players in the Indian building materials space, was honored with Gold award at the 7th India Health & Wellness (IHW) Awards during the India Health & Wellness Summit held in Delhi recently. The Award was conferred by the honorable Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Mr. Ramdas Athavale.

The award recognizes ACC Limited's contribution towards protecting, helping & saving life of people and serving the societies & communities from COViD-19 circumstances through various initiatives and actions.

ACC Limited is known to being committed to its people and community and stepped up its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. It partnered with local government authorities to carry out disinfection drives in communities, which helped safeguard 6,00,000 people. Backed by the network of SHGs, ACC TRUST, the CSR arm of ACC Ltd., stitched and distributed over 7 lakh cotton masks.

ACC TRUST also worked with three reputed NGOs and distributed 2,80,000 cooked food to support daily-wagers, migrant workers and slum-dwellers stranded in Delhi and Mumbai during the lockdown.

ACC Limited was among one of the first corporate to respond on national pandemic and touched around 9 lakhs people across 145 villages, 12 Municipalities and 2 metro cities from 12 States. ACC Limited has installed 8 Oxygen Generation plants along with 9 Ventilators, provided 432 Oxygen Jumbo Cylinders, 632 Oxygen Concentrators have been provisioned and 262 handed over to the Government Authorities.

Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD & CEO, ACC Ltd said "At ACC, Health and Safety is of core value. We are proud to be recognized and honored by IHW for our efforts during the pandemic. This award is dedicated to all our employees at ACC Limited, who have worked relentlessly during the pandemic to help the society during COVID-19."

Every year, the high profile India Health & Wellness Awards invites nominations, evaluate and recognize the efforts of the deserving organizations working and contributing in building health of the nation through their remarkable efforts.

Around 150 Award Applications were submitted to the IHW Council for the prestigious IHW Awards in its 7th Edition-2021 out of which 70 Companies, Health-Care Industries, Hospitals and Non-Govt Organizations have been rewarded for their outstanding contribution and exemplary health services, in Gold, Silver and Bronze Brands.