Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) today announced certain financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights:

  • Ended Q2 2023 with 3,655 locations; an increase of 5% compared to Q2 2022
  • Ended Q2 2023 with 23,759 gaming terminals; an increase of 7% compared to Q2 2022
  • Revenue of $292.6 million for Q2 2023, an increase of 28% compared to Q2 2022
  • Net income of $10.0 million for Q2 2023; a decrease of 56% compared to Q2 2022 primarily attributable to the $4.8 million loss on the change in fair value of the contingent earnout shares in Q2 2023 compared to the $5.7 million gain in Q2 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $46.6 million for Q2 2023; an increase of 9% compared to Q2 2022 primarily due to the acquisition of Century and Illinois same stores sales growth of 0.4%
  • Q2 2023 ended with $285 million of net debt; an increase of 1% compared to Q2 2022
  • Repurchased approximately $8 million of Accel Class A-1 common stock in Q2 2023
  • Reached a settlement to resolve the disciplinary complaint with the Illinois Gaming Board for $1.1 million, which is included in Net income and Adjusted EBITDA in our Q2 2023 results

Accel CEO Andy Rubenstein commented, “We are pleased to deliver another record-breaking quarter and I am excited by our future growth opportunities. Despite uncertain economic times, our revenues continue to grow organically outside of acquisitions. As we look beyond Illinois, we have greater visibility on new ways to further extend our position as a national leader in distributed gaming. We expect our strong balance sheet and locally focused business model will offer what we believe is one of the best returns in gaming.”

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Data

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenue

$

292,647

 

$

227,869

 

$

585,855

 

$

424,760

Operating income

 

29,164

 

 

27,315

 

 

56,836

 

 

48,522

Income before income tax expense

 

16,085

 

 

29,246

 

 

31,267

 

 

49,869

Net income

 

9,983

 

 

22,464

 

 

19,165

 

 

38,252

Other Financial Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

 

46,612

 

 

42,716

 

 

92,730

 

 

77,958

Adjusted net income (2)

 

20,435

 

 

22,516

 

 

41,499

 

 

40,121

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs; (gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares; stock-based compensation expense; other expenses, net; tax effect of adjustments; depreciation and amortization of property and equipment; interest expense; emerging markets; and income tax expense. For additional information on Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures—Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income.”

(2)

Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs; (gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares; stock-based compensation expense; other expenses, net; and tax effect of adjustments. For additional information on Adjusted net income and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted net income, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures—Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA.”

 
Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net revenues by state:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Illinois

$

215,947

 

$

205,962

 

$

435,790

 

$

400,821

Montana

 

39,275

 

 

10,825

 

 

75,726

 

 

10,825

Nevada

 

29,869

 

 

8,920

 

 

59,830

 

 

8,920

Other

 

7,556

 

 

2,162

 

 

14,509

 

 

4,194

Total net revenues

$

292,647

 

$

227,869

 

$

585,855

 

$

424,760

 
Key Business Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Locations (1)

As of June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

Illinois

2,690

 

2,572

Montana

610

 

585

Nevada

355

 

332

Total locations

3,655

 

3,489

Terminals (1)

As of June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

Illinois

14,767

 

13,801

Montana

6,210

 

5,742

Nevada

2,782

 

2,585

Total terminals

23,759

 

22,128

(1)

Based on a combination of third-party portal data and data from our internal systems. This metric is utilized by Accel to continually monitor growth from existing locations, organic openings, acquired locations, and competitor conversions.

 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Data

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

 

2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

63,845

 

 

$

41,211

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(16,245

)

 

 

(137,267

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(38,279

)

 

 

117,438

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net income

$

9,983

 

 

$

22,464

 

 

$

19,165

 

 

$

38,252

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs (1)

 

5,284

 

 

 

3,574

 

 

 

10,526

 

 

 

7,122

 

Stock-based compensation (2)

 

2,567

 

 

 

2,281

 

 

 

4,255

 

 

 

3,886

 

Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares (3)

 

4,836

 

 

 

(5,722

)

 

 

9,438

 

 

 

(9,139

)

Other expenses, net (4)

 

73

 

 

 

2,232

 

 

 

3,324

 

 

 

4,788

 

Tax effect of adjustments (5)

 

(2,308

)

 

 

(2,313

)

 

 

(5,209

)

 

 

(4,788

)

Adjusted net income

$

20,435

 

 

$

22,516

 

 

$

41,499

 

 

$

40,121

 

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

 

9,446

 

 

 

6,598

 

 

 

18,509

 

 

 

12,439

 

Interest expense, net

 

8,243

 

 

 

3,791

 

 

 

16,131

 

 

 

7,792

 

Emerging markets (6)

 

78

 

 

 

716

 

 

 

(720

)

 

 

1,201

 

Income tax expense

 

8,410

 

 

 

9,095

 

 

 

17,311

 

 

 

16,405

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46,612

 

 

$

42,716

 

 

$

92,730

 

 

$

77,958

 

(1)

Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs consist of upfront cash payments and future cash payments to third-party sales agents to acquire the location partners that are not connected with a business acquisition, as well as the amortization of other intangible assets. We amortize the upfront cash payment over the life of the contract, including expected renewals, beginning on the date the location goes live, and recognizes non-cash amortization charges with respect to such items. Future or deferred cash payments, which may occur based on terms of the underlying contract, are generally lower in the aggregate as compared to established practice of providing higher upfront payments, and are also capitalized and amortized over the remaining life of the contract. Future cash payments do not include cash costs associated with renewing customer contracts as we do not generally incur significant costs as a result of extension or renewal of an existing contract. Location contracts acquired in a business combination are recorded at fair value as part of the business combination accounting and then amortized as an intangible asset on a straight-line basis over the expected useful life of the contract of 15 years. “Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs” aggregates the non-cash amortization charges relating to upfront route and customer acquisition cost payments and location contracts acquired, as well as the amortization of other intangible assets.

(2)

Stock-based compensation consists of options, restricted stock units, and performance-based restricted stock units. 

(3)

Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares represents a non-cash fair value adjustment at each reporting period end related to the value of these contingent shares. Upon achieving such contingency, shares of Class A-2 common stock convert to Class A-1 common stock resulting in a non-cash settlement of the obligation.

(4)

Other expenses, net consists of (i) non-cash expenses including the remeasurement of contingent consideration liabilities, (ii) non-recurring lobbying and legal expenses related to distributed gaming expansion in current or prospective markets, and (iii) other non-recurring expenses.

(5)

Calculated by excluding the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments from the current period tax provision calculations.

(6)

Emerging markets consist of the results, on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, for non-core jurisdictions where our operations are developing. Markets are no longer considered emerging when we have installed or acquired at least 500 gaming terminals in the jurisdiction, or when 24 months have elapsed from the date we first install or acquire gaming terminals in the jurisdiction, whichever occurs first. We currently view Iowa and Pennsylvania as emerging markets. Prior to April 2023, Nebraska was considered an emerging market. Prior to July 2022, Georgia was considered an emerging market.

 

Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt

 

As of June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

 

2022

Debt, net of current maturities

$

489,721

 

 

$

478,635

 

Plus: Current maturities of debt

 

28,472

 

 

 

23,460

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

(233,434

)

 

 

(220,168

)

Net debt

$

284,759

 

 

$

281,927

 

Conference Call

Accel will host an investor conference call on August 3, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these operating and financial results. Interested parties may join the live webcast by registering at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=b22ebdaa&confId=52872. Registering in advance of the call will provide listeners with a personalized link to view the webcast and an individual dial-in for the call. This registration link to the live webcast will also be available on Accel’s investor relations website, as well as a replay of the webcast following completion of the call: ir.accelentertainment.com.

About Accel

Accel believes it is the leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the markets Accel serves. Accel’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (“ATM”) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding our estimates of number of gaming terminals, locations, revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures. The words “predict,” “estimated,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would,” “continue,” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our current reasonable expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of the forward-looking statements, and you should be aware that results and events could differ materially and adversely from those contained in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors including, but not limited to: Accel's ability to successfully integrate its business with the business of Century and realize the full benefits of the Century acquisition; Accel’s ability to operate in existing markets or expand into new jurisdictions; Accel’s ability to manage its growth effectively; Accel’s ability to offer new and innovative products and services that fulfill the needs of location partners and create strong and sustained player appeal; Accel’s dependence on relationships with key manufacturers, developers and third parties to obtain gaming terminals, amusement machines, and related supplies, programs, and technologies for its business on acceptable terms; the negative impact on Accel’s future results of operations by the slow growth in demand for gaming terminals and by the slow growth of new gaming jurisdictions; Accel’s heavy dependency on its ability to win, maintain and renew contracts with location partners; unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or decreased discretionary spending due to other factors such as increased interest rates, increased inflation, actual or perceived instability in the U.S. and global banking systems, high fuel rates, recessions, epidemics or other public health issues, terrorist activity or threat thereof, civil unrest or other macroeconomic or political uncertainties, that could adversely affect Accel’s business, results of operations, cash flows and financial conditions and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Accordingly, forward-looking statements, including any projections or analysis, should not be viewed as factual and should not be relied upon as an accurate prediction of future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Accel. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Accel with the SEC, as well as Accel’s other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake publicly to update or revise these statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed in this or other press releases or future quarterly reports, or company statements will not be realized. In addition, the inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by us that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. In addition, the industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors including those described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Accel with the SEC, as well as Accel’s other filings with the SEC. These and other factors could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Net Debt are non-GAAP financial measures and are key metrics used to monitor ongoing core operations. Management of Accel believes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Net Debt enhance the understanding of Accel’s underlying drivers of profitability and trends in Accel’s business and facilitates company-to-company and period-to-period comparisons, because these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effects of certain non-cash items, represents certain nonrecurring items that are unrelated to core performance, or excludes non-core operations. Management of Accel also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are used by investors, analysts and other interested parties as measures of financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Net Debt

Although Accel excludes amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income, Accel believes that it is important for investors to understand that these route, customer and other intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Any future acquisitions may result in amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Net Debt are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary among companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited and have important limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed in isolation and do not purport to be alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance.

 

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gaming

$

277,551

 

$

218,423

 

 

$

556,931

 

$

406,885

 

Amusement

 

5,630

 

 

4,693

 

 

 

12,428

 

 

9,683

 

Manufacturing

 

4,430

 

 

919

 

 

 

6,552

 

 

919

 

ATM fees and other

 

5,036

 

 

3,834

 

 

 

9,944

 

 

7,273

 

Total net revenues

 

292,647

 

 

227,869

 

 

 

585,855

 

 

424,760

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below)

 

202,306

 

 

154,666

 

 

 

405,860

 

 

287,286

 

Cost of manufacturing goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below)

 

2,154

 

 

765

 

 

 

3,562

 

 

765

 

General and administrative

 

44,220

 

 

32,719

 

 

 

87,238

 

 

63,838

 

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

 

9,446

 

 

6,598

 

 

 

18,509

 

 

12,439

 

Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs

 

5,284

 

 

3,574

 

 

 

10,526

 

 

7,122

 

Other expenses, net

 

73

 

 

2,232

 

 

 

3,324

 

 

4,788

 

Total operating expenses

 

263,483

 

 

200,554

 

 

 

529,019

 

 

376,238

 

Operating income

 

29,164

 

 

27,315

 

 

 

56,836

 

 

48,522

 

Interest expense, net

 

8,243

 

 

3,791

 

 

 

16,131

 

 

7,792

 

Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares

 

4,836

 

 

(5,722

)

 

 

9,438

 

 

(9,139

)

Income before income tax expense

 

16,085

 

 

29,246

 

 

 

31,267

 

 

49,869

 

Income tax expense

 

6,102

 

 

6,782

 

 

 

12,102

 

 

11,617

 

Net income

$

9,983

 

$

22,464

 

 

$

19,165

 

$

38,252

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.12

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.22

 

$

0.41

 

Diluted

 

0.11

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

0.41

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

86,184

 

 

92,328

 

 

 

86,529

 

 

92,484

 

Diluted

 

86,820

 

 

93,001

 

 

 

86,971

 

 

93,195

 

 

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

(In thousands, except par value and share amounts)

June 30,

 

December 31

 

2023

 

2022

Assets

(Unaudited)

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

233,434

 

 

$

224,113

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

9,713

 

 

 

11,166

 

Prepaid expenses

 

8,009

 

 

 

7,407

 

Inventories

 

7,313

 

 

 

6,941

 

Income taxes receivable

 

909

 

 

 

538

 

Interest rate caplets

 

9,603

 

 

 

8,555

 

Investment in convertible notes

 

 

 

 

32,065

 

Other current assets

 

11,930

 

 

 

8,427

 

Total current assets

 

280,911

 

 

 

299,212

 

Property and equipment, net

 

235,682

 

 

 

211,844

 

Noncurrent assets:

 

 

 

Route and customer acquisition costs, net

 

18,303

 

 

 

18,342

 

Location contracts acquired, net

 

181,960

 

 

 

189,343

 

Goodwill

 

101,554

 

 

 

100,707

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

21,761

 

 

 

22,979

 

Interest rate caplets, net of current

 

9,677

 

 

 

11,364

 

Other assets

 

13,446

 

 

 

8,978

 

Total noncurrent assets

 

346,701

 

 

 

351,713

 

Total assets

$

863,294

 

 

$

862,769

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current maturities of debt

$

28,472

 

 

$

23,466

 

Current portion of route and customer acquisition costs payable

 

1,497

 

 

 

1,487

 

Accrued location gaming expense

 

6,264

 

 

 

7,791

 

Accrued state gaming expense

 

16,470

 

 

 

16,605

 

Accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

24,513

 

 

 

22,302

 

Accrued compensation and related expenses

 

8,039

 

 

 

10,607

 

Current portion of consideration payable

 

7,497

 

 

 

7,647

 

Total current liabilities

 

92,752

 

 

 

89,905

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Debt, net of current maturities

 

489,721

 

 

 

518,566

 

Route and customer acquisition costs payable, less current portion

 

4,566

 

 

 

5,137

 

Consideration payable, less current portion

 

5,945

 

 

 

6,872

 

Contingent earnout share liability

 

32,726

 

 

 

23,288

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

5,514

 

 

 

3,390

 

Deferred income tax liability, net

 

43,322

 

 

 

37,021

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

581,794

 

 

 

594,274

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred Stock, par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Class A-1 Common Stock, par value $0.0001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 94,799,278 shares issued and 85,605,725 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023; 94,504,051 shares issued and 86,674,390 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022

 

9

 

 

 

9

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

197,690

 

 

 

194,157

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(94,133

)

 

 

(81,697

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

12,136

 

 

 

12,240

 

Accumulated earnings

 

73,046

 

 

 

53,881

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

188,748

 

 

 

178,590

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

863,294

 

 

$

862,769

 

 