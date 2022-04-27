Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Accel Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACEL   US00436Q1067

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(ACEL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/26 04:00:02 pm EDT
11.77 USD   -3.45%
07:32aAccel Entertainment, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04/25ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT : Names Mathew Ellis Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
04/25ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Accel Entertainment, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

04/27/2022 | 07:32am EDT
Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on May 4, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 11:00 AM CT / 12:00 PM ET on May 5, 2022 to discuss these operating and financial results.

Interested parties may join the live webcast by registering at https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10452/accel-entertainment-q1-2022-earnings-call/ Registering in advance of the call will provide listeners with a personalized link to view the webcast and an individual dial-in for the call. This registration link to the live webcast, as well as a replay following the call, will also be available on Accel’s investor relations website: ir.accelentertainment.com.

About Accel

Accel is a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois market. Accel’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 928 M - -
Net income 2022 69,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 092 M 1 092 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 63,6%
Managers and Directors
Andrew H. Rubenstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Karl Ivar Peterson Chairman
Derek Harmer Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Kathleen Philips Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-9.60%1 092
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-7.68%26 549
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED9.28%24 526
EVOLUTION AB-30.20%19 540
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-31.62%17 841
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-10.09%17 566