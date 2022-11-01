Advanced search
    ACEL   US00436Q1067

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(ACEL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
9.820 USD   -0.30%
07:31aAccel Entertainment, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
08/22ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/16ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Accel Entertainment, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

11/01/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after market close on November 8, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 5:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM CT that same day to discuss these operating and financial results.

Interested parties may join the live webcast by registering at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=64a275d4&confId=43706. Registering in advance of the call will provide listeners with a personalized link to view the webcast and an individual dial-in for the call. This registration link to the live webcast, as well as a replay following the call, will also be available on Accel’s investor relations website: ir.accelentertainment.com.

About Accel

Accel believes it is the leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois, Montana, and Nevada markets. Accel’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 968 M - -
Net income 2022 72,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 885 M 885 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Accel Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,82 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew H. Rubenstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mathew Ellis Chief Financial Officer
Karl Ivar Peterson Chairman
Derek Harmer Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Kathleen Philips Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-24.58%885
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.0.98%29 045
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-1.53%23 408
EVOLUTION AB-20.07%19 957
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-12.87%19 933
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-16.66%15 695