    ACEL   US00436Q1067

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(ACEL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-03 pm EDT
8.540 USD   -2.51%
05:21pAccel Entertainment : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:40pACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:38pAccel Entertainment Announces Q1 2023 Operating Results
BU
Transcript : Accel Entertainment, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023

05/03/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Thank you for attending today's Accel Entertainment Q1 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Derek Harmer, General Counsel and Chief...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 081 M - -
Net income 2023 52,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 739 M 739 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Accel Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,54 $
Average target price 12,75 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew H. Rubenstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mathew Ellis Chief Financial Officer
Karl Ivar Peterson Chairman
Derek Harmer Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Kathleen Philips Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.13.77%787
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.32.37%49 568
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC39.86%35 078
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED9.88%31 545
SANDS CHINA LTD9.46%29 229
EVOLUTION AB27.44%28 234
