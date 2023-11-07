Accel Entertainment, Inc. is a distributed gaming operator in the United States and a partner for local business owners in the markets it serves. The Company's business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The Company's gaming-as-a-service platform provides local businesses with a turnkey gaming solution. It owns all of its gaming equipment and manages the operating process for its licensed partners. In addition to its gaming business, it also installs, operates and services redemption devices that have ATM functionality, ATMs and amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines and others.