(Alliance News) - Acceler8 Ventures PLC on Thursday reported an increased interim loss.

The Jersey-based acquisitions company said pretax loss in the first half of 2023 widened to GBP71,918 from GBP55,114 a year prior.

Its operating loss widened to GBP72,679 from GBP55,172.

Looking ahead, the company said it continued to pursue its investment and acquisition strategy. It added it "is currently assessing opportunities within its chosen sectors of interest. These include successful businesses with the potential for high growth, that have considered a listing and are seeking to partner with, and leverage the benefits of, the board's experience and that of the wider AC8 team. The directors look forward to updating shareholders in due course."

Acceler8 Ventures shares closed flat at 150.80 pence each on Thursday in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

