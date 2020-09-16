Accelerate Diagnostics : Announcing New FDA Clearance for Accelerate PhenoTest® Improvements

Sep 16, 2020

Accelerate Diagnostics today announced that the Company has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for a new suite of product enhancements to the Accelerate Pheno® system to improve performance and expand the system's antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) menu for bloodstream infections.

The new release features improvements in susceptibility testing performance for four important antibiotics used to treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as the addition of the combination of P. aeruginosa and aztreonam, an empiric antibiotic, to the Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit testing panel.

'These improvements to our PhenoTest BC kit will provide clinicians with an even wider array of results to inform highly tailored treatment options for patients with bacteremia and sepsis,' commented Shelley Campeau, the Company's Chief Scientific Officer.

