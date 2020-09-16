Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.    AXDX

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

(AXDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accelerate Diagnostics : Announcing New FDA Clearance for Accelerate PhenoTest® Improvements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 12:30pm EDT
Announcing New FDA Clearance for Accelerate PhenoTest® Improvements

Sep 16, 2020

Accelerate Diagnostics today announced that the Company has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for a new suite of product enhancements to the Accelerate Pheno® system to improve performance and expand the system's antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) menu for bloodstream infections.

The new release features improvements in susceptibility testing performance for four important antibiotics used to treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as the addition of the combination of P. aeruginosa and aztreonam, an empiric antibiotic, to the Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit testing panel.

'These improvements to our PhenoTest BC kit will provide clinicians with an even wider array of results to inform highly tailored treatment options for patients with bacteremia and sepsis,' commented Shelley Campeau, the Company's Chief Scientific Officer.

Read the full announcement here.

Disclaimer

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 16:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
12:30pACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS : Announcing New FDA Clearance for Accelerate PhenoTest® ..
PU
08/18ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
08/10ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/07ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/06ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
06/26ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
05/14ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submiss..
AQ
05/08ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
05/07ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Cha..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -77,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 52,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 607 M 607 M -
EV / Sales 2020 54,3x
EV / Sales 2021 24,4x
Nbr of Employees 275
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,67 $
Last Close Price 10,77 $
Spread / Highest target 85,7%
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Patience Chairman
Steven Reichling CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Parampal Deol SVP, Head-Research & Development
Jack W. Schuler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.-36.27%607
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC33.93%172 121
DANAHER CORPORATION35.97%148 047
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.21.05%83 740
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.80.38%60 611
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-9.29%58 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group