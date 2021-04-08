Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.    AXDX

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

(AXDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accelerate Diagnostics : Albany Medical Center Study Finds Accelerate Pheno System Helps Improve Sepsis and Mortality Outcomes

04/08/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Albany Medical Center Study Finds Accelerate Pheno System Helps Improve Sepsis and Mortality Outcomes

Apr 08, 2021

A new study published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy found that implementing the Accelerate Pheno® system helped Albany Medical Center Hospital significantly improve laboratory workflow and multiple clinical outcomes for patients with Gram-negative bacteremia. The institution found post-implementation improvements in time to susceptibility results, antibiotic exposure, risk of 30-day mortality, and sepsis resolution.

The complete manuscript is available at this link.

The publication's PubMed listing is at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33753337/

Disclaimer

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 21:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
05:46pACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS  : Albany Medical Center Study Finds Accelerate Pheno Sys..
PU
03/19ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
03/05ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS  : New Allegheny Health Study Shows Accelerate Pheno® Sys..
PU
03/02ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/23ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/23ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS  : Earnings Flash (AXDX) ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS Posts Q4 ..
MT
02/23ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS  : Earnings Flash (AXDX) ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS Reports Q..
MT
02/23ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Ot..
AQ
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Prolonged with Purchase of Accelerate Diagnostic..
MT
01/28ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS  : Files For Up to $150 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -76,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 94,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 550 M 550 M -
EV / Sales 2021 39,2x
EV / Sales 2022 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 224
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,33 $
Last Close Price 8,99 $
Spread / Highest target 89,1%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Reichling CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
John Patience Chairman
Jack W. Schuler Independent Director
Matthew William Strobeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.18.60%550
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.13%183 657
DANAHER CORPORATION2.21%161 203
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-6.98%90 088
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.72%73 841
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.05%62 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ