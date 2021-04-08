Accelerate Diagnostics : Albany Medical Center Study Finds Accelerate Pheno System Helps Improve Sepsis and Mortality Outcomes

Albany Medical Center Study Finds Accelerate Pheno System Helps Improve Sepsis and Mortality Outcomes
Apr 08, 2021
A new study published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy found that implementing the Accelerate Pheno® system helped Albany Medical Center Hospital significantly improve laboratory workflow and multiple clinical outcomes for patients with Gram-negative bacteremia. The institution found post-implementation improvements in time to susceptibility results, antibiotic exposure, risk of 30-day mortality, and sepsis resolution.
The complete manuscript is available at this link.
The publication's PubMed listing is at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33753337/
