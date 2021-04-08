Accelerate Diagnostics : Albany Medical Center Study Finds Accelerate Pheno System Helps Improve Sepsis and Mortality Outcomes

Apr 08, 2021

A new study published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy found that implementing the Accelerate Pheno® system helped Albany Medical Center Hospital significantly improve laboratory workflow and multiple clinical outcomes for patients with Gram-negative bacteremia. The institution found post-implementation improvements in time to susceptibility results, antibiotic exposure, risk of 30-day mortality, and sepsis resolution.

The complete manuscript is available at this link.

The publication's PubMed listing is at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33753337/