Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXDX   US00430H1023

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

(AXDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:04 2022-10-24 pm EDT
0.9140 USD   -42.52%
02:34pEquity Alert : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – AXDX
BU
10:03aAccelerate Diagnostics scheduled call to review 2022 third quarter results
PR
10/21Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – AXDX

10/24/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) resulting from allegations that Accelerate Diagnostics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Accelerate Diagnostics securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9377 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 21, 2022, after market hours, Accelerate Diagnostics’ filed a current report with the SEC on Form 8-K which announced that, pursuant to discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), the Company would, among other things: “(i) discontinu[e] the U.S. marketing and distribution of [its Accelerate Arc system and related BC Kit (collectively, the “Accelerate Arc Products”)] for positive blood culture processing and subsequent identification by mass spectrometry for diagnostic use; (ii) remov[e] and/or correct[] all U.S. promotional information within the Company’s control (e.g., website, labeling, social media, sales associate information, or other promotional material) regarding the diagnostic use of the Accelerate Arc Products as Class I devices or as devices intended as positive blood culture processing devices for subsequent identification of microorganisms by mass spectrometry; and (iii) revis[e]/remov[e] the Company’s registration and listing of the Accelerate Arc Products as Class I devices.”

Previously, “[t]he Company had been listing the Accelerate Arc Products as a Class I device exempt from 510(k) clearance requirements[,]” but “the FDA has clarified that the Company must obtain a 510(k) clearance in order to continue marketing and distributing the Accelerate Arc Products in the United States.”

On this news, Accelerate Diagnostics’ stock fell sharply during pre-market trading and continued to fall sharply during intraday trading on October 24, 2022, the next trading day.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
02:34pEquity Alert : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Inves..
BU
10:03aAccelerate Diagnostics scheduled call to review 2022 third quarter results
PR
10/21Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04Accelerate Diagnostics : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
10/03Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.(NasdaqCM:AXDX) dropped..
CI
08/23Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/19Accelerate Diagnostics Prices Underwritten Offering of Common Stock at $2/Share; Shares..
MT
08/18Accelerate Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
08/18Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Unable to Reach Positive Ground
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -56,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 158 M 158 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,80x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,59 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Reichling Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John Patience Chairman
Lawrence Mertz Chief Technology Officer
Jack W. Schuler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.-69.54%158
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-25.55%194 617
DANAHER CORPORATION-25.66%178 052
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-39.19%77 211
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-4.50%58 081
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-12.93%55 380