    APF   ZAE000185815

ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(APF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
1.280 ZAR   +0.79%
11:14aACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : Dealings in Securities
PU
07/05ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : Posting Of Circular Relating To The Dividend Re-Investment
PU
07/04ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
Accelerate Property Fund : Dealings in Securities

07/11/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Accelerate Property Fund Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2005/015057/06 Share code: APF

ISIN: ZAE000185815

Bond company code: APFE

("Accelerate" or "the Company") (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

Dealings in Securities by Directors and Prescribed Officer

In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities of Accelerate pertaining to the exercise of Awards by executive directors of the Company ("Directors"), following the vesting of Awards in terms of the rules of the Conditional Share Plan ("CSP") and the subsequent issue of ordinary shares in the share capital of Accelerate ("Shares") to Directors:

Name of director:

Michael Georgiou

Name of company:

Accelerate

Nature of transaction:

Off-market acceptance of an award of conditional Shares

Date of transaction:

12 July 2022

Number of securities:

1 769 231

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Deemed price per security:

R1.05

Total value of the transaction:

R1 857 693,00

Extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Name of director:

Andrew Costa

Name of company:

Accelerate

Nature of transaction:

Off-market acceptance of an award of conditional Shares

Date of transaction:

12 July 2022

Number of securities:

1 769 231

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Deemed price per security:

R1.05

Total value of the transaction:

R1 857 693,00

Extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Name of director:

Dimitri Kyriakides

Name of company:

Accelerate

Nature of transaction:

Off-market acceptance of an award of conditional Shares

Date of transaction:

12 July 2022

Number of securities:

1 307 692

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Deemed price per security:

R1.05

Total value of the transaction:

R1 373 077.00

Extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Name of director:

Dawid Wandrag

Name of company:

Accelerate

Nature of transaction:

Off-market acceptance of an award of conditional Shares

Date of transaction:

12 July 2022

Number of securities:

8 076 923

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Deemed price per security:

R1.05

Total value of the transaction:

R8 480 769,00

Extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Name of prescribed officer:

Pieter Grobler

Name of company:

Accelerate

Nature of transaction:

Off-market acceptance of an award of conditional Shares

Date of transaction:

12 July 2022

Number of securities:

269 231

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Deemed price per security:

R1.05

Total value of the transaction:

R282 693.00

Extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance for these transactions was obtained in terms of section 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

Fourways

12 July 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 948 M 56,3 M 56,3 M
Net income 2022 62,0 M 3,68 M 3,68 M
Net Debt 2022 4 544 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 20,9%
Capitalization 1 226 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael Nicolas Georgiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dimitrios Kyriakides Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tito Titus Mboweni Chairman
Andrew Costa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kolosa Madikizela Independent Non-Executive Director
