Accelerate Property Fund : Dealings in Securities

Accelerate Property Fund Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2005/015057/06 Share code: APF

ISIN: ZAE000185815

Bond company code: APFE

("Accelerate" or "the Company") (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

Dealings in Securities by Directors and Prescribed Officer

In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities of Accelerate pertaining to the exercise of Awards by executive directors of the Company ("Directors"), following the vesting of Awards in terms of the rules of the Conditional Share Plan ("CSP") and the subsequent issue of ordinary shares in the share capital of Accelerate ("Shares") to Directors:

Name of director: Michael Georgiou Name of company: Accelerate Nature of transaction: Off-market acceptance of an award of conditional Shares Date of transaction: 12 July 2022 Number of securities: 1 769 231 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Deemed price per security: R1.05 Total value of the transaction: R1 857 693,00 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial

Name of director: Andrew Costa Name of company: Accelerate Nature of transaction: Off-market acceptance of an award of conditional Shares Date of transaction: 12 July 2022 Number of securities: 1 769 231 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Deemed price per security: R1.05 Total value of the transaction: R1 857 693,00 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial

Name of director: Dimitri Kyriakides Name of company: Accelerate Nature of transaction: Off-market acceptance of an award of conditional Shares Date of transaction: 12 July 2022 Number of securities: 1 307 692 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Deemed price per security: R1.05 Total value of the transaction: R1 373 077.00 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial