Accelerate Property Fund : Dealings in Securities

Accelerate Property Fund Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2005/015057/06 Share code: APF
ISIN: ZAE000185815
Bond company code: APFE
("Accelerate" or "the Company") (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)
Dealings in Securities by Directors and Prescribed Officer
In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities of Accelerate pertaining to the exercise of Awards by executive directors of the Company ("Directors"), following the vesting of Awards in terms of the rules of the Conditional Share Plan ("CSP") and the subsequent issue of ordinary shares in the share capital of Accelerate ("Shares") to Directors:
Name of director:
Michael Georgiou
Name of company:
Accelerate
Nature of transaction:
Off-market acceptance of an award of conditional Shares
Date of transaction:
12 July 2022
Number of securities:
1 769 231
Class of securities:
Ordinary shares
Deemed price per security:
R1.05
Total value of the transaction:
R1 857 693,00
Extent of interest:
Direct beneficial
Name of director:
Andrew Costa
Name of company:
Accelerate
Nature of transaction:
Off-market acceptance of an award of conditional Shares
Date of transaction:
12 July 2022
Number of securities:
1 769 231
Class of securities:
Ordinary shares
Deemed price per security:
R1.05
Total value of the transaction:
R1 857 693,00
Extent of interest:
Direct beneficial
Name of director:
Dimitri Kyriakides
Name of company:
Accelerate
Nature of transaction:
Off-market acceptance of an award of conditional Shares
Date of transaction:
12 July 2022
Number of securities:
1 307 692
Class of securities:
Ordinary shares
Deemed price per security:
R1.05
Total value of the transaction:
R1 373 077.00
Extent of interest:
Direct beneficial
Name of director:
Dawid Wandrag
Name of company:
Accelerate
Nature of transaction:
Off-market acceptance of an award of conditional Shares
Date of transaction:
12 July 2022
Number of securities:
8 076 923
Class of securities:
Ordinary shares
Deemed price per security:
R1.05
Total value of the transaction:
R8 480 769,00
Extent of interest:
Direct beneficial
Name of prescribed officer:
Pieter Grobler
Name of company:
Accelerate
Nature of transaction:
Off-market acceptance of an award of conditional Shares
Date of transaction:
12 July 2022
Number of securities:
269 231
Class of securities:
Ordinary shares
Deemed price per security:
R1.05
Total value of the transaction:
R282 693.00
Extent of interest:
Direct beneficial
Clearance for these transactions was obtained in terms of section 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements.
