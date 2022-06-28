Accelerate Property Fund : Distribution Of The Integrated Annual Report, No Change Statement And Notice Of Annual General Meeting

ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No 2005/015057/06)
JSE code: APF ISIN code: ZAE000185815
Bond company code: APFE (REIT status approved) ("Accelerate" or "the Company")
DISTRIBUTION OF THE INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")
Distribution of the Integrated Annual Report
Shareholders and noteholders are advised that the integrated annual report ("Integrated Report") as well as the consolidated audited annual financial statements for the year ended
31 March 2022 is available on the Company's website at:
https://www.acceleratepf.co.za/investorcentre/#IntegratedAnnualReport
Shareholders and noteholders will be advised on or before 4 July 2022 via the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") of the JSE Limited ("JSE") when the notice of AGM is made available on the Company's website.
No Change Statement
The Integrated Report contains no modifications to the condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2022 that were published on SENS on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 or the independent external auditors report in respect thereof. The annual financial statements were audited by Ernst & Young Inc. and their unmodified audit report, which incorporates key audit matters, is available for inspection at Accelerate's registered office and on the Company's website at:
https://www.acceleratepf.co.za/investorcentre/#IntegratedAnnualReport
Fourways
28 June 2022
Equity Sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited
