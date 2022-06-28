Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Accelerate Property Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APF   ZAE000185815

ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(APF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
1.110 ZAR   +0.91%
10:21aACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : Distribution Of The Integrated Annual Report, No Change Statement And Notice Of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:11aACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : Condensed Consolidated Financial Result For the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
06/27ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : Annual results release date
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accelerate Property Fund : Distribution Of The Integrated Annual Report, No Change Statement And Notice Of Annual General Meeting

06/28/2022 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No 2005/015057/06)

JSE code: APF ISIN code: ZAE000185815

Bond company code: APFE (REIT status approved) ("Accelerate" or "the Company")

DISTRIBUTION OF THE INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

Distribution of the Integrated Annual Report

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that the integrated annual report ("Integrated Report") as well as the consolidated audited annual financial statements for the year ended

31 March 2022 is available on the Company's website at:

https://www.acceleratepf.co.za/investorcentre/#IntegratedAnnualReport

Shareholders and noteholders will be advised on or before 4 July 2022 via the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") of the JSE Limited ("JSE") when the notice of AGM is made available on the Company's website.

No Change Statement

The Integrated Report contains no modifications to the condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2022 that were published on SENS on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 or the independent external auditors report in respect thereof. The annual financial statements were audited by Ernst & Young Inc. and their unmodified audit report, which incorporates key audit matters, is available for inspection at Accelerate's registered office and on the Company's website at:

https://www.acceleratepf.co.za/investorcentre/#IntegratedAnnualReport

Fourways

28 June 2022

Equity Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 14:20:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
10:21aACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : Distribution Of The Integrated Annual Report, No Change Stateme..
PU
05:11aACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : Condensed Consolidated Financial Result For the year ended 31 M..
PU
06/27ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : Annual results release date
PU
06/07ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : APF07 APF10 APF14 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
04/11ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : APF09 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
04/07ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : The Disposal By Accelerate Of The Leaping Frog Shopping Centre
PU
04/07Dorpstraat Capital Growth Fund Proprietary Limited entered into a sale of letting enter..
CI
04/01ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : APFE - Dealings in securities by a director
PU
03/31ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : Pre-Close Update
PU
03/31ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND : Dealings in Securities by Directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 234 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 43,2%
Capitalization 1 063 M 67,2 M 67,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Accelerate Property Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,11 ZAR
Average target price 3,55 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 220%
Managers and Directors
Michael Nicolas Georgiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dimitrios Kyriakides Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tito Titus Mboweni Chairman
Andrew Costa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kolosa Madikizela Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED-2.63%67
EQUINIX, INC.-18.52%62 729
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.35%41 625
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-21.52%39 513
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-35.63%23 427
W. P. CAREY INC.4.55%16 546