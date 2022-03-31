Accelerate Property Fund : Pre-Close Update

Accelerate Property Fund Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2005/015057/06

Share company code: APF ISIN: ZAE000185815

Bond company code: APFE

("Accelerate" or the "Company")

(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

PRE-CLOSE UPDATE

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that the Company is entering its closed period for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

An Investor pre-close update is available on the Company's website atwww.acceleratepf.co.za.

Fourways

31 March 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)