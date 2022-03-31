Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Accelerate Property Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APF   ZAE000185815

ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(APF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  03-29
1.02 ZAR   -1.92%
Accelerate Property Fund : Pre-Close Update

03/31/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
Accelerate Property Fund Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2005/015057/06

Share company code: APF ISIN: ZAE000185815

Bond company code: APFE

("Accelerate" or the "Company")

(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

PRE-CLOSE UPDATE

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that the Company is entering its closed period for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

An Investor pre-close update is available on the Company's website atwww.acceleratepf.co.za.

Fourways

31 March 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 17:15:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 234 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 47,1%
Capitalization 977 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Accelerate Property Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,02 ZAR
Average target price 3,55 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 248%
Managers and Directors
Michael Nicolas Georgiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dimitrios Kyriakides Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tito Titus Mboweni Chairman
Andrew Costa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kolosa Madikizela Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED-10.53%67
EQUINIX, INC.-10.88%68 386
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.83%42 020
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-18.49%41 009
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-9.36%32 321
SEGRO PLC-5.29%21 531