Accelerate Property Fund : Pre-Close Update

Accelerate Property Fund Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2005/015057/06
Share company code: APF ISIN: ZAE000185815
Bond company code: APFE
("Accelerate" or the "Company")
(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)
PRE-CLOSE UPDATE
Shareholders and noteholders are advised that the Company is entering its closed period for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.
An Investor pre-close update is available on the Company's website atwww.acceleratepf.co.za.
Fourways
31 March 2022
Sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
