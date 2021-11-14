Accelerate Resources : AX8 Confirms High Grade Surface Manganese at Braeside West
11/14/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Accelerate Confirms High Grade Surface Manganese
Mineralisation at Braeside West Project, East Pilbara, WA
Highlights
Due Diligence Rock Chip results confirm near surface high grade Manganese mineralisation.
Twenty-oneRock Chip samples collected from the Parsons Prospect within Braeside West Project returned 15 manganese grades over 30%Mn
Best results include:
Sample 7233 - 55.3% Mn, 1.99% Fe & 1.37% SiO2
Sample 7235 - 53.6% Mn, 1.05% Fe & 5.11% SiO2
Sample 7234 - 48.8% Mn, 2.09% Fe & 11.3% SiO2
Sample 7233 - 47.7% Mn, 5.06% Fe & 8.59% SiO2
Sample 7232 - 47.0% Mn, 12.00% Fe & 1.12% SiO2
Drill program planning underway
Managing Director Yaxi Zhan commented, "Today's results confirm our observations and historic database collation. Eight samples returned over 40% Mn with low iron and low silica. Whilst we understand that these results are part of the very early stages of our Manganese Strategy, they are very encouraging as the Company is targeting new manganese discoveries to feed both the lithium-ion battery and steel production sectors."
Braeside West Sample Results
Accelerates Manganese Project is situated 120km east of Marble Bar within 70km of the Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine, and 250km from Port Hedland (Figure 1). The Project consists of 2 Exploration Licenses at Braeside West and Ripon Hills East.
The Braeside West Prospect (E45/5854) covers 139km2 and the tenement area has undergone several exploration phases with work consisting of Geological mapping, rock chip sampling, VTEM geophysics and drilling. The recent collation of the historical data has identified multiple manganese targets throughout the tenements. (See ASX Announcement
A recent site visit by Accelerate confirmed the extensive nature of the prospective Pinjian Chert - Carawine Dolomite interface on the tenements, with the high-grade Manganese Rock Chip results adding further weight to the numerous historic surface samples previously collected and reported on WAMEX.
Figure 1: Braeside West and Ripon Hills East Mn project Location
Rock Chip data
Surface sampling was designed to follow north-south and north-east structures that had been identified by surface mapping (Figure 2). Three trends were sampled:
Trend "A" - north-south consisting of 6 samples over 60m with composites taken within 1-2m of each sample point (samples - 7225 to 7230)
Trend "B" - north-east, consisting of 9 samples over 80m with composites taken within 1-2m of each sample point (samples - 7216 to 7223)
Trend "C" - north-south, consisting of 4 samples over 80m with composites taken within 1-2m of each sample point (samples - 7233 to 7236)
Samples 7224, 7231 & 7232 are located on manganese outcrop and further samples will be collected from these locations.
Trend A and B are approximately 65m apart, while Trend C is situated 300m from Trends A and B.
The results (Table 1) show a strong manganese result with high grade manganese (+30%) coinciding with low iron (Av < 11% Fe) and low silica (Av < 10% SiO2).
Figure 2: Braeside West Rock Chip Locations
Sample ID
UTM-East (m)
UTM-North (m)
RL (m)
Fe%
SiO2%
Mn%
7216
289173
7668607
258
57.3
13.60
0.57
7217
289164
7668608
258
5.62
56.00
19.5
7218
289160
7668599
258
29.2
14.30
23.8
7219
289151
7668588
259
29.2
10.20
25.8
7220
289136
7668584
259
16.3
27.70
26.4
7221
289123
7668573
259
13.8
27.00
29.6
7222
289145
7668614
258
19.8
14.10
32.1
7223
289183
7668613
258
26.7
4.89
32.5
7224
289332
7668660
238
4.85
29.50
35.9
7225
289079
7668668
263
9.94
21.20
36.8
7226
289086
7668660
262
7.87
22.30
37.0
7227
289094
7668651
261
14.3
10.40
37.6
7228
289097
7668643
262
8.78
16.70
39.6
7229
289099
7668632
261
15.7
7.58
40.6
7230
289093
7668618
262
11.7
10.00
42.4
7231
289071
7668520
261
6.63
11.00
44.5
7232
288900
7668297
254
12
1.12
47.0
7233
288768
7668430
243
5.06
8.59
47.7
7234
288771
7668436
244
2.09
11.30
48.8
7235
288800
7668460
248
1.45
5.11
53.6
7236
288802
7668494
245
1.99
1.37
55.3
Table 1 Braeside West - Rock chip sampling 2021
Ripon Hills East
Figure 3: Ripon Hills Mn Project Location
Ripon Hills East Prospect (E45/5088) is situated 70 km north-west of the world class Woodie Woodie Manganese deposit (Consolidated Minerals') and immediately west of Accelerate's Braeside West Project. The project is a greenfields area that covers 48km2 with limited historic exploration within the license area, despite the presence of favorable "Woodie Woodie" N-S structures and mappable surface manganese mineralisation.
Manganese Strategy
Accelerate has identified future supply disruption and metal shortfalls in the Mn market and has executed a high-grade manganese exploration strategy to supply the battery and steel production markets.
Manganese is a critical element used in steel production. The steel industry is poised to continue growing, providing a steady source of demand for manganese. New demand is arising from clean-energy applications. High purity manganese (HPM) is used as a cheaper substitute for cobalt in nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery cathodes.
