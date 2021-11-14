Accelerate Resources : AX8 Confirms High Grade Surface Manganese at Braeside West

Accelerate Confirms High Grade Surface Manganese

Mineralisation at Braeside West Project, East Pilbara, WA

Highlights

Due Diligence Rock Chip results confirm near surface high grade Manganese mineralisation.

Twenty-one Rock Chip samples collected from the Parsons Prospect within Braeside West Project returned 15 manganese grades over 30%Mn

Sample 7233 - 55.3% Mn, 1.99% Fe & 1.37% SiO 2 Sample 7235 - 53.6% Mn, 1.05% Fe & 5.11% SiO 2 Sample 7234 - 48.8% Mn, 2.09% Fe & 11.3% SiO 2 Sample 7233 - 47.7% Mn, 5.06% Fe & 8.59% SiO 2 Sample 7232 - 47.0% Mn, 12.00% Fe & 1.12% SiO 2

Drill program planning underway

Managing Director Yaxi Zhan commented, "Today's results confirm our observations and historic database collation. Eight samples returned over 40% Mn with low iron and low silica. Whilst we understand that these results are part of the very early stages of our Manganese Strategy, they are very encouraging as the Company is targeting new manganese discoveries to feed both the lithium-ion battery and steel production sectors."

Braeside West Sample Results

Accelerates Manganese Project is situated 120km east of Marble Bar within 70km of the Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine, and 250km from Port Hedland (Figure 1). The Project consists of 2 Exploration Licenses at Braeside West and Ripon Hills East.

The Braeside West Prospect (E45/5854) covers 139km2 and the tenement area has undergone several exploration phases with work consisting of Geological mapping, rock chip sampling, VTEM geophysics and drilling. The recent collation of the historical data has identified multiple manganese targets throughout the tenements. (See ASX Announcement

date 25 October 2021 for more details)