Accelerate Resources : AX8 Confirms High Grade Surface Manganese at Braeside West

11/14/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Accelerate Confirms High Grade Surface Manganese

Mineralisation at Braeside West Project, East Pilbara, WA

Highlights

  • Due Diligence Rock Chip results confirm near surface high grade Manganese mineralisation.
  • Twenty-oneRock Chip samples collected from the Parsons Prospect within Braeside West Project returned 15 manganese grades over 30%Mn
  • Best results include:
    • Sample 7233 - 55.3% Mn, 1.99% Fe & 1.37% SiO2
    • Sample 7235 - 53.6% Mn, 1.05% Fe & 5.11% SiO2
    • Sample 7234 - 48.8% Mn, 2.09% Fe & 11.3% SiO2
    • Sample 7233 - 47.7% Mn, 5.06% Fe & 8.59% SiO2
    • Sample 7232 - 47.0% Mn, 12.00% Fe & 1.12% SiO2
  • Drill program planning underway

Managing Director Yaxi Zhan commented, "Today's results confirm our observations and historic database collation. Eight samples returned over 40% Mn with low iron and low silica. Whilst we understand that these results are part of the very early stages of our Manganese Strategy, they are very encouraging as the Company is targeting new manganese discoveries to feed both the lithium-ion battery and steel production sectors."

Braeside West Sample Results

Accelerates Manganese Project is situated 120km east of Marble Bar within 70km of the Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine, and 250km from Port Hedland (Figure 1). The Project consists of 2 Exploration Licenses at Braeside West and Ripon Hills East.

The Braeside West Prospect (E45/5854) covers 139km2 and the tenement area has undergone several exploration phases with work consisting of Geological mapping, rock chip sampling, VTEM geophysics and drilling. The recent collation of the historical data has identified multiple manganese targets throughout the tenements. (See ASX Announcement

date 25 October 2021 for more details)

A recent site visit by Accelerate confirmed the extensive nature of the prospective Pinjian Chert - Carawine Dolomite interface on the tenements, with the high-grade Manganese Rock Chip results adding further weight to the numerous historic surface samples previously collected and reported on WAMEX.

Figure 1: Braeside West and Ripon Hills East Mn project Location

Rock Chip data

Surface sampling was designed to follow north-south and north-east structures that had been identified by surface mapping (Figure 2). Three trends were sampled:

  • Trend "A" - north-south consisting of 6 samples over 60m with composites taken within 1-2m of each sample point (samples - 7225 to 7230)
  • Trend "B" - north-east, consisting of 9 samples over 80m with composites taken within 1-2m of each sample point (samples - 7216 to 7223)
  • Trend "C" - north-south, consisting of 4 samples over 80m with composites taken within 1-2m of each sample point (samples - 7233 to 7236)

  • Samples 7224, 7231 & 7232 are located on manganese outcrop and further samples will be collected from these locations.

Trend A and B are approximately 65m apart, while Trend C is situated 300m from Trends A and B.

The results (Table 1) show a strong manganese result with high grade manganese (+30%) coinciding with low iron (Av < 11% Fe) and low silica (Av < 10% SiO2).

Figure 2: Braeside West Rock Chip Locations

Sample ID

UTM-East (m)

UTM-North (m)

RL (m)

Fe%

SiO2%

Mn%

7216

289173

7668607

258

57.3

13.60

0.57

7217

289164

7668608

258

5.62

56.00

19.5

7218

289160

7668599

258

29.2

14.30

23.8

7219

289151

7668588

259

29.2

10.20

25.8

7220

289136

7668584

259

16.3

27.70

26.4

7221

289123

7668573

259

13.8

27.00

29.6

7222

289145

7668614

258

19.8

14.10

32.1

7223

289183

7668613

258

26.7

4.89

32.5

7224

289332

7668660

238

4.85

29.50

35.9

7225

289079

7668668

263

9.94

21.20

36.8

7226

289086

7668660

262

7.87

22.30

37.0

7227

289094

7668651

261

14.3

10.40

37.6

7228

289097

7668643

262

8.78

16.70

39.6

7229

289099

7668632

261

15.7

7.58

40.6

7230

289093

7668618

262

11.7

10.00

42.4

7231

289071

7668520

261

6.63

11.00

44.5

7232

288900

7668297

254

12

1.12

47.0

7233

288768

7668430

243

5.06

8.59

47.7

7234

288771

7668436

244

2.09

11.30

48.8

7235

288800

7668460

248

1.45

5.11

53.6

7236

288802

7668494

245

1.99

1.37

55.3

Table 1 Braeside West - Rock chip sampling 2021

Ripon Hills East

Figure 3: Ripon Hills Mn Project Location

Ripon Hills East Prospect (E45/5088) is situated 70 km north-west of the world class Woodie Woodie Manganese deposit (Consolidated Minerals') and immediately west of Accelerate's Braeside West Project. The project is a greenfields area that covers 48km2 with limited historic exploration within the license area, despite the presence of favorable "Woodie Woodie" N-S structures and mappable surface manganese mineralisation.

Manganese Strategy

Accelerate has identified future supply disruption and metal shortfalls in the Mn market and has executed a high-grade manganese exploration strategy to supply the battery and steel production markets.

Manganese is a critical element used in steel production. The steel industry is poised to continue growing, providing a steady source of demand for manganese. New demand is arising from clean-energy applications. High purity manganese (HPM) is used as a cheaper substitute for cobalt in nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery cathodes.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Accelerate Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
