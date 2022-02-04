Accelerate Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AX8

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
For
Other
Description
AX8: Ordinary Fully Paid
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue of unlisted options to newly appointed director pursuant to ASX LR 10.12, exception 12.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
N/A
Issue details
only
Number of +securities
1,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
use
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issue of unlisted options to newly appointed director, exercisable at $0.059 each, expiring 1 February 2022 pursuant to
ASX LR 10.12, exception 12.
Purpose of the issue
Other
personalFor
Additional Details
Issue of unlisted options to newly appointed director.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
