  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Accelerate Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    AX8   AU000000AX84

ACCELERATE RESOURCES LIMITED

(AX8)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accelerate Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AX8

02/04/2022 | 03:36am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

ACCELERATE RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

OPTION EXPIRING 1-FEB-2025 EX $0.059

to be confirmed

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

1,000,000 01/02/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ACCELERATE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

33617821771

1.3

ASX issuer code

AX8

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issue of unlisted options pursuant to Appendix 3B dated 1 February 2022.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

OPTION EXPIRING 1-FEB-2025 EX $0.059

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Appendix 3B dated 1 February 2022 at https://www.asxonline.com/companies/e/ca/viewPdf/2335917

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05900000

1/2/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

For

Other

Description

AX8: Ordinary Fully Paid

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue of unlisted options to newly appointed director pursuant to ASX LR 10.12, exception 12.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

1,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issue of unlisted options to newly appointed director, exercisable at $0.059 each, expiring 1 February 2022 pursuant to

ASX LR 10.12, exception 12.

Purpose of the issue

Other

personalFor

Additional Details

Issue of unlisted options to newly appointed director.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Accelerate Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 08:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,11 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net income 2021 -3,37 M -2,38 M -2,38 M
Net cash 2021 1,29 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,1 M 7,16 M 7,16 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales 2021 32,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ACCELERATE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Accelerate Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ya Xi Zhan Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Richard Grant Manners Hill Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Jonathan Mooney Non-Executive Director
Deborah Ho Secretary & Director
Steve Bodon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCELERATE RESOURCES LIMITED5.26%7
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.80%167 358
RIO TINTO PLC9.71%120 791
GLENCORE PLC7.28%71 335
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.16%54 660
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%33 342