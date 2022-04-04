Accelerated Technologies : FINANCIAL REPORT For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
ACCELERATED TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORP.
FINANCIAL REPORT
At December 31, 2021, and
For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
ACCELERATED TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORP.
INDEX
PAGE
BALANCE SHEETS
3
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
4
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
5
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
6
NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
7-14
DISCLAIMER REPORT
To Management and Board of Directors
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.
The accompanying financial statements of Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. as of December 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2021, were not subjected to an audit, review, or compilation engagement by us and, we do not express an opinion, a conclusion, nor provide any assurance on them.
/s/Keith K Zhen CPA
Keith K Zhen CPA
Brooklyn, New York March 25, 2022
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
December 31,2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
$
4,596
222,500
20,700
247,796
$
247,796
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Others payable
$
11,371
Total Current Liabilities
11,371
Total Liabilities
11,371
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)
-
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, par value $0.001, 400,000,000 shares authorized;
11,691,924 shares issued and outstanding
11,692
Common stock to-be issued
1,233,390
Additional paid-in capital
689,340
Retained Earnings (Accumulated deficit)
(1,697,997)
Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
236,425
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
$
247,796
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Total Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Equity securities-common stock of BZWR Inventory
Total Current Assets
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2021
Revenue
Sales
$
27,293
Cost of Goods Sold
61,544
Gross Profit
(34,251)
Operating Expenses
Selling expenses
6,000
Officers and employees compensation
201,798
Constantans Fees
23,940
Professional fees
13,000
Software and telecommunication
10,692
Office expenses
68,222
Office supplies
1,434
Bank fees
1,170
Other general and administrative expenses
2,770
Total Operating Expenses
329,026
Loss from Operations
(363,277)
Other Income (Expenses)
Unrealized gain on equity securities
5,250
Total Other Income (Expenses)
5,250
Lose before Provision for Income Tax
(358,027)
Provision for Income Tax
-
Net Loss
$
(358,027)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
-
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
(358,027)
Weighted average shares
used in basic computation
10,067,149
Effect of dilutive securities:
Warrants
1,979,945
Common Stock to-be issued for subscription of common stock
2,648,013
Common Stock to-be issued to directors and officers
521,875
Common Stock to-be issued for services received
1,132,818
Common Stock to-be issued pursuant to Stock Exchange Agreement
1,648
Weighted average shares
used in diluted computation
16,351,448
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
(0.04)
Diluted
$
(0.02)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
