    ATHC   US00436J1025

ACCELERATED TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORP.

(ATHC)
Accelerated Technologies : FINANCIAL REPORT For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

04/04/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
ACCELERATED TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORP.

FINANCIAL REPORT

At December 31, 2021, and

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

ACCELERATED TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORP.

INDEX

PAGE

BALANCE SHEETS

3

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

4

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

5

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

6

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7-14

1

DISCLAIMER REPORT

To Management and Board of Directors

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.

The accompanying financial statements of Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. as of December 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2021, were not subjected to an audit, review, or compilation engagement by us and, we do not express an opinion, a conclusion, nor provide any assurance on them.

/s/Keith K Zhen CPA

Keith K Zhen CPA

Brooklyn, New York March 25, 2022

2

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current Assets:

$

4,596

222,500

20,700

247,796

$

247,796

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Others payable

$

11,371

Total Current Liabilities

11,371

Total Liabilities

11,371

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)

-

Shareholders' Equity:

Common stock, par value $0.001, 400,000,000 shares authorized;

11,691,924 shares issued and outstanding

11,692

Common stock to-be issued

1,233,390

Additional paid-in capital

689,340

Retained Earnings (Accumulated deficit)

(1,697,997)

Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

236,425

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

$

247,796

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

3

Total Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Equity securities-common stock of BZWR Inventory

Total Current Assets

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2021

Revenue

Sales

$

27,293

Cost of Goods Sold

61,544

Gross Profit

(34,251)

Operating Expenses

Selling expenses

6,000

Officers and employees compensation

201,798

Constantans Fees

23,940

Professional fees

13,000

Software and telecommunication

10,692

Office expenses

68,222

Office supplies

1,434

Bank fees

1,170

Other general and administrative expenses

2,770

Total Operating Expenses

329,026

Loss from Operations

(363,277)

Other Income (Expenses)

Unrealized gain on equity securities

5,250

Total Other Income (Expenses)

5,250

Lose before Provision for Income Tax

(358,027)

Provision for Income Tax

-

Net Loss

$

(358,027)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

-

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

(358,027)

Weighted average shares

used in basic computation

10,067,149

Effect of dilutive securities:

Warrants

1,979,945

Common Stock to-be issued for subscription of common stock

2,648,013

Common Stock to-be issued to directors and officers

521,875

Common Stock to-be issued for services received

1,132,818

Common Stock to-be issued pursuant to Stock Exchange Agreement

1,648

Weighted average shares

used in diluted computation

16,351,448

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

(0.04)

Diluted

$

(0.02)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 19:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
