Accelerated Technologies : FINANCIAL REPORT For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

At December 31, 2021, and

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

PAGE BALANCE SHEETS 3 STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 4 STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) 5 STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 6 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 7-14

DISCLAIMER REPORT

To Management and Board of Directors

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.

The accompanying financial statements of Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. as of December 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2021, were not subjected to an audit, review, or compilation engagement by us and, we do not express an opinion, a conclusion, nor provide any assurance on them.

/s/Keith K Zhen CPA

Keith K Zhen CPA

Brooklyn, New York March 25, 2022

BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current Assets:

$ 4,596 222,500 20,700 247,796 $ 247,796 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Others payable $ 11,371 Total Current Liabilities 11,371 Total Liabilities 11,371 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) - Shareholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $0.001, 400,000,000 shares authorized; 11,691,924 shares issued and outstanding 11,692 Common stock to-be issued 1,233,390 Additional paid-in capital 689,340 Retained Earnings (Accumulated deficit) (1,697,997) Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) 236,425 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 247,796 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 3 Total Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Equity securities-common stock of BZWR Inventory

Total Current Assets

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2021

Revenue Sales $ 27,293 Cost of Goods Sold 61,544 Gross Profit (34,251) Operating Expenses Selling expenses 6,000 Officers and employees compensation 201,798 Constantans Fees 23,940 Professional fees 13,000 Software and telecommunication 10,692 Office expenses 68,222 Office supplies 1,434 Bank fees 1,170 Other general and administrative expenses 2,770 Total Operating Expenses 329,026 Loss from Operations (363,277) Other Income (Expenses) Unrealized gain on equity securities 5,250 Total Other Income (Expenses) 5,250 Lose before Provision for Income Tax (358,027) Provision for Income Tax - Net Loss $ (358,027) Other comprehensive income (loss) - Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (358,027) Weighted average shares used in basic computation 10,067,149 Effect of dilutive securities: Warrants 1,979,945 Common Stock to-be issued for subscription of common stock 2,648,013 Common Stock to-be issued to directors and officers 521,875 Common Stock to-be issued for services received 1,132,818 Common Stock to-be issued pursuant to Stock Exchange Agreement 1,648 Weighted average shares used in diluted computation 16,351,448 Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.04) Diluted $ (0.02)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

