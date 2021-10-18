Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Acceleron Pharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XLRN   US00434H1086

ACCELERON PHARMA INC.

(XLRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ACCELERON PHARMA ALERT: Investors Should Contact Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Over Tender Offer for XLRN Shares

10/18/2021 | 11:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On September 30, 2021, Acceleron announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Merck in a transaction valued at approximately $11.5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Acceleron stockholders will receive $180 in cash for each share of Acceleron common stock owned.

On October 12, 2021, Merck commenced its tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Acceleron common stock. Acceleron stockholders have until November 10, 2021, to either accept or reject the tender offer. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Acceleron’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Acceleron’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Acceleron and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ACCELERON PHARMA INC.
11:55aACCELERON PHARMA ALERT : Investors Should Contact Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Over Tender ..
BU
10/14MERCK : Acceleron Pharma Shareholder Says Merck & Co.'s Offer Significantly Undervalues Co..
MT
10/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Acceleron Pha..
PR
10/13ACCELERON PHARMA : Holocene Advisors says Merck's offer undervalues Acceleron
RE
10/13ACCELERON PHARMA : Holocene Advisors says Merck's offer undervalues Acceleron
RE
10/12MERCK : Launches Tender Offer to Buy Acceleron Pharma at $180 Per Share
MT
10/07ACCELERON PHARMA : Jefferies Starts Acceleron Pharma at Hold With $180 Price Target
MT
10/04ACCELERON PHARMA : Raymond James Downgrades Acceleron Pharma to Market Perform From Strong..
MT
10/01ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
10/01SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates XLRN, ADTN, DSPG, KDMN; Sharehol..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCELERON PHARMA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 134 M - -
Net income 2021 -241 M - -
Net cash 2021 482 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -43,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 575 M 10 575 M -
EV / Sales 2021 75,1x
EV / Sales 2022 51,0x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart ACCELERON PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Acceleron Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCELERON PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 172,94 $
Average target price 177,36 $
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Habib J. Dable President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin F. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Francois Nader Non-Executive Chairman
Ravindra Kumar Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay T. Backstrom Executive VP & Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCELERON PHARMA INC.35.17%10 575
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.08%84 795
BIONTECH SE203.83%59 820
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.29.45%57 897
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS14.52%57 519
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.09%47 156