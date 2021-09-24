Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Acceleron Pharma Inc.
  News
  Summary
    XLRN   US00434H1086

ACCELERON PHARMA INC.

(XLRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acceleron Pharma : in advanced talks for $11 billion sale - Bloomberg News

09/24/2021 | 10:28pm EDT
Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc is in advanced talks to be acquired by a large pharmaceutical company for more than $11 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The acquisition would be made at about $180 per share in cash, the report said https://bloom.bg/3o7qzpQ.

Details about the potential buyer were not known, but the report added that several global drugmakers, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, which owns 11.5% of Acceleron's stock, are seen as potential suitors.

Acceleron did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Acceleron, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a total market value of $10.2 billion. The company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ACCELERON PHARMA INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 133 M - -
Net income 2021 -242 M - -
Net cash 2021 553 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -41,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 210 M 10 210 M -
EV / Sales 2021 72,8x
EV / Sales 2022 48,3x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart ACCELERON PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Acceleron Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCELERON PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 167,65 $
Average target price 154,50 $
Spread / Average Target -7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Habib J. Dable President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin F. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Francois Nader Non-Executive Chairman
Ravindra Kumar Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay T. Backstrom Executive VP & Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCELERON PHARMA INC.31.04%9 734
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.22.19%89 886
BIONTECH SE309.08%85 255
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.34.39%68 592
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS32.25%67 216
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-22.31%48 018