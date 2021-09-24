Acceleron Pharma : in advanced talks for $11 billion sale - Bloomberg News

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc
is in advanced talks to be acquired by a large
pharmaceutical company for more than $11 billion, Bloomberg News
reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The acquisition would be made at about $180 per share in
cash, the report said https://bloom.bg/3o7qzpQ.
Details about the potential buyer were not known, but the
report added that several global drugmakers, including
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, which owns 11.5% of Acceleron's
stock, are seen as potential suitors.
Acceleron did not immediately respond to Reuters' request
for comment.
Acceleron, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts is a
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a total market
value of $10.2 billion. The company focuses on the discovery,
development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat
serious and rare diseases.
