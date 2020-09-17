Acceleron Pharma : to Host Webcast Outlining the Design of Its Registrational Phase 3 STELLAR Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) on October 2, 2020

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the design of its first registrational Phase 3 STELLAR trial of sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The webcast will include Acceleron’s senior management team along with the STELLAR trial’s principal investigator, Marius Hoeper, M.D.1 Dr. Hoeper is a Professor and Senior Physician in the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Head of the pulmonary hypertension (PH) program, and attending physician at the intensive care unit, Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany. His main scientific interest lies in the field of pulmonary hypertension, in which he has published more than 250 papers.

1. Dr. Hoeper is a paid consultant to Acceleron.

The webcast will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors/Media page of the company's website at www.acceleronpharma.com. Individuals can participate in the live conference call by dialing 877-312-5848 (domestic) or 253-237-1155 (international) and referring to the “Acceleron STELLAR Phase 3 Trial Design Conference Call.”

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Acceleron website approximately two hours after the event.

About Sotatercept

Sotatercept is an investigational agent designed to be a selective ligand trap for members of the TGF-beta superfamily to rebalance BMPR-II signaling, which is a key molecular driver of PAH. In the Phase 2 PULSAR trial, sotatercept, in patients on stable background approved PAH therapies, achieved both its primary endpoint (improvement in pulmonary vascular resistance) and its key secondary endpoint (improvement in 6-minute walk distance). Also in the PULSAR trial, a higher proportion of patients achieved the exploratory multi-component improvement endpoint at week 24. This endpoint was based on achieving all 3 of the following distinct measures in PAH: improvements in WHO functional class, NT-proBNP and 6-minute walk distance. Sotatercept was generally well tolerated in the PULSAR trial, and adverse events observed in the study were generally consistent with previously published data on sotatercept in other diseases. Following the PULSAR results, sotatercept was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA and Priority Medicines designation from the EMA in PAH.

Sotatercept is also being evaluated in the exploratory Phase 2 SPECTRA trial. In preclinical research published in Science Translational Medicine, sotatercept exhibited consistent effects across multiple components of disease, including suppressed proliferation of pulmonary arterial smooth muscle and microvascular endothelial cells, reduced pulmonary pressures, lessened right ventricular hypertrophy, improved right ventricular function, and attenuated vascular remodeling.

Sotatercept is an investigational therapy that is not approved for any use in any country. Sotatercept is part of a licensing agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb.

About PAH

PAH is a rare and chronic, rapidly progressing disorder characterized by the constriction of small pulmonary arteries and elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary circulation. PAH results in significant strain on the heart, often leading to limited physical activity, heart failure, and reduced life expectancy. The 5-year survival rate for patients with PAH is approximately 57%. Available therapies generally act by promoting the dilation of pulmonary vessels without addressing the underlying cause of the disease. As a result, PAH often progresses rapidly for many patients despite standard of care treatment. A growing body of research has implicated imbalances in BMP and TGF-beta signaling as a primary driver of PAH in familial, idiopathic, and acquired forms of the disease.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Acceleron’s leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta superfamily biology and protein engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.

Acceleron focuses its commercialization, research, and development efforts in hematologic and pulmonary diseases. In hematology, REBLOZYL® (luspatercept-aamt) is the first and only erythroid maturation agent approved in the United States and Europe for the treatment of anemia in certain blood disorders. REBLOZYL is part of a global collaboration partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb. The Companies co-promote REBLOZYL in the United States and are also developing luspatercept for the treatment of anemia in patient populations of MDS, beta-thalassemia, and myelofibrosis. In pulmonary, Acceleron is developing sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), having recently presented positive topline results of the Phase 2 PULSAR trial. The Company is currently planning multiple Phase 3 trials with the potential to support its long-term vision of establishing sotatercept as a backbone therapy for patients with PAH at all stages of the disease.

For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com. Follow Acceleron on Social Media: @AcceleronPharma and LinkedIn.

