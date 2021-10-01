Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Acceleron Pharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XLRN   US00434H1086

ACCELERON PHARMA INC.

(XLRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates XLRN, ADTN, DSPG, KDMN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

10/01/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Merck & Co., Inc. for $180.00 per share in cash. If you are an Acceleron shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ADVA. Following completion of the transaction, ADTRAN shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an ADTRAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Synaptics Incorporated for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a DSP Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sanofi for $9.50 per share. If you are a Kadmon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-xlrn-adtn-dspg-kdmn-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301389920.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ACCELERON PHARMA INC.
02:59pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates XLRN, ADTN, DSPG, KDMN; Sharehol..
PR
11:49aACCELERON PHARMA : Oppenheimer Suspends Rating for Acceleron Pharma, $160 Price Target on ..
MT
10:17aACCELERON PHARMA : Morgan Stanley Downgrades Acceleron Pharma to Equalweight from Overweig..
MT
10:06aACCELERON PHARMA : Barclays Downgrades Acceleron Pharma to Equal-Weight Rating From Overwe..
MT
09:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Autumn cold snap
07:27aACCELERON PHARMA : Cowen Downgrades Acceleron Pharma to Market Perform from Outperform, Bo..
MT
05:54aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Airlines, Home Depot,..
03:54aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Fears Heighten -2-
DJ
09/30MERCK : to Buy Rare Disease Specialist Acceleron for $11.5 Billion
MT
09/30Merck to buy Acceleron for about $11.5 billion in rare disease drug push
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCELERON PHARMA INC.
More recommendations