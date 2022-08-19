Acceleware : Quarterly Report - MD&A (Q2 - 2022) 08/19/2022 | 04:34pm EDT Send by mail :

ACCELEWARE LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 This management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") should be read together with Acceleware Ltd.'s ("Acceleware" or the "Company") unaudited condensed interim financial statements and the accompanying notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022"), which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and the audited annual financial statements, accompanying notes and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. Additional information relating to the Company is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com under Acceleware Ltd. This MD&A is presented as of August 18, 2022. All financial information contained herein is expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believes" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this MD&A should not be unduly relied upon by investors. These statements speak only as of the date of this MD&A and are expressly qualified, in their entirety, by this cautionary statement. In particular, this MD&A may contain forward-looking statements, pertaining to the following: the expectation of Acceleware's ability to continue operating as a going concern, fund its operations through the sale of its products and services, and access external financing when required;

the future growth prospects for radio frequency ("RF") heating technology for heavy oil and oil sands based on technical and economic feasibility analyses and testing performed to date;

the patentability of concepts developed through RF Heating research and development ("R&D") efforts;

the expectation that the positive economic and technical analyses and testing to date will be reinforced by future results of subsequent testing of the RF technology;

potential benefits of the Company's software to customers, including cost savings and increases to cash flow and productivity;

the lasting impact on local and global markets of the COVID-19 pandemic;

COVID-19 pandemic; oil and natural gas production levels of both Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") and non-OPEC countries;

non-OPEC countries; oil and natural gas commodity prices;

advantages to using Acceleware's products and technology;

the demand for new products currently under development at the Company;

ease and efficiency of implementing Acceleware's products; and

supply and demand for Acceleware's primary software products. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A, the Company has assumed, among other things: 1 that the future revenue and resulting cash flow expected by the Company's management ("Management") and ability to attract new financing will be sufficient to fund future operations - this assumption being subject to the risk and uncertainty that the Company may not generate enough cash flow from operating activities to meet its capital requirements and that the Company may not be able to secure additional capital resources from external sources to fund any shortfall. Operating cash flow may be negatively affected by general economic conditions, increased competition, increased equipment or labour costs, and adverse movements in foreign currencies. Should the Company experience a cash flow shortfall from operating activities, Management's contingency plan may not be sufficient to reverse the shortfall;

that industry and government interest in reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions, reducing industrial water use, and minimizing land disturbance remains constant or increases;

that the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's products and services and R&D efforts will be manageable;

long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's products and services and R&D efforts will be manageable; that the long-term oil and natural gas commodity price trend and its effect on the Company's products, services, and R&D efforts will be manageable;

long-term oil and natural gas commodity price trend and its effect on the Company's products, services, and R&D efforts will be manageable; that the long-term effect of any sentiment, law or policy regarding future investment in new heavy oil or oil sands projects will be manageable;

long-term effect of any sentiment, law or policy regarding future investment in new heavy oil or oil sands projects will be manageable; that the analyses coupled with lab and field testing that the Company has performed to date regarding the technical and economic feasibility of RF Heating technology for heavy oil and oil sands will be confirmed in future commercial-scale testing and in commercial products;

commercial-scale testing and in commercial products; that the Company will maintain all regulatory approvals required to carry out the commercial-scale testing of its RF heating technology at Marwayne, Alberta (the "RF XL Pilot");

commercial-scale testing of its RF heating technology at Marwayne, Alberta (the "RF XL Pilot"); that the RF Heating concepts developed by the Company are unique, novel and non-infringing of intellectual property owned by others;

non-infringing of intellectual property owned by others; that the Company will be able to maintain sales of its software products and services which is subject to the risks that sales in core vertical markets may be negatively affected by general economic conditions, that the Company's R&D efforts may be unable to develop continuous improvements; and

that the Company will be able to withstand the impact of increasing competition. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors set forth below and elsewhere in this MD&A. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future revenue and sales and the Company's ability to protect and commercially exploit its intellectual property. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. 2 BUSINESS OVERVIEW Acceleware is an innovator of transformative technologies leading to a new era of responsible and cost-effective energy development focused within two business segments: radio frequency heating ("RF Heating") for enhanced oil recovery and high-performance computing ("HPC") scientific software. RF XL is Acceleware's patented RF heating technology, designed to improve the extraction of heavy oil and bitumen, featuring a cost effective and environmentally friendly alternative to steam assisted gravity drainage ("SAGD"). When applied, RF XL has the potential to reduce both capital and operating costs, while offering significant environmental benefits, including: immediate GHG emission reductions;

the elimination of external water use;

a substantial decrease in land use;

no requirement for solvents; and

substantial elimination of water treatment facilities and no need for tailings ponds. The Company believes that RF XL electrification can provide a clear pathway to low-to-zero GHG production of heavy oil and oil sands and provide optimal alignment between industry and government to recognize innovation as a meaningful component of the oil and gas industry's overall emission reduction plans.* Acceleware's HPC segment helps customers meet their oil and gas exploration needs with seismic imaging software that provides the most accurate and advanced imaging available for oil exploration in complex geological zones and formations, and clients' electronic and medical product development needs with state-of-the-artelectro-magnetic ("EM") simulation software. RF Heating for Enhanced Oil Recovery Acceleware's RF heating technology broadly falls into two distinct use-cases: RF XL targets long horizontal wells most often associated with in-situ oil sands production. Modular RF is technology primarily aimed at deeper, vertical wells where efficiencies can be gained due to the innovative approach offered by downhole RF power generation. Multiple Vertical - RF flood Single Vertical - Cyclic RF flood Horizontal - RF injector RF Heating can be used in a variety of vertical and horizontal well arrangements. *This paragraph contains forward looking information. Please refer to "Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to such information. 3 In 2010, Acceleware began investigating technology that would use RF energy for in-situ heating of heavy oil and bitumen. Since then, Acceleware has vigorously developed RF heating technology, securing the intellectual property with patents where appropriate. Through the Company's RF heating development and services business, Acceleware developed sophisticated simulation software tools based on its proprietary AxFDTD solution coupled with third party reservoir simulation software. In late 2013, Acceleware commercialized and introduced these simulation tools as AxHEATTM, a product aimed at oil and gas companies that are investigating the effectiveness of RF heating to increase the efficiency of heavy oil and oil sands production.* RF heating for oil production is not a new concept, as failed trials were conducted in Russia and North America as far back as 1948. Acceleware believes that these early failures were a result of technology limitations imposed by adapting radio communications technology for RF heating. Acceleware believes these limitations can be overcome with an entirely new approach to RF heating technology. The Company's RF heating R&D efforts have focused on reducing the capital cost of the technology, increasing its efficiency and therefore reducing its operating cost, and improving its scalability to be conducive for very long horizontal wells commonly used in Alberta's oil sands, as well as in Latin America, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere. Acceleware's unique expertise with RF heating technology has resulted in the generation of revenue both locally and abroad. High-Performance Computing Software Acceleware's traditional high performance computing market has been centered around EM simulation software, and the Company continues to provide products to this industry. Its first software commercialized was an accelerated finite difference time domain ("FDTD") solution for the EM simulation industry. AxFDTD™ has been used by many Fortune 500 companies such as GE, Apple, Samsung, LG, Blackberry, Foxconn, Nikon, Renault, Mitsubishi, Merck, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, many of which continue to use the software today. With AxFDTD, Acceleware was a pioneer in the graphics processing unit ("GPU") computing revolution as most of the major mobile telephone manufacturers in the world are using Acceleware's EM design solutions which facilitate more rapid design of their products. Acceleware's fourth-generation software acceleration solutions, which support multi-board GPU systems, can accelerate entire industrial simulation and processing applications by more than 35 times. The EM solutions developed by Acceleware can be easily integrated by software developers, saving them the expense and time of migrating applications to high performance multi-core platforms. Acceleware improves the overall experience for end users of these applications by providing greater computing speed without the need for end users to learn new skills or change their work processes. In the EM market, software developers choose to partner with Acceleware to increase the speed of their software. Such partners currently include SPEAG, ZMT Zurich MedTech and Keysight Technologies. Acceleware reaches the EM market through a combination of partner channels and direct sales. Investment in AxFDTD continues for traditional markets because it is an enabling technology for AxHEAT. Acceleware recognized the similarity between EM FDTD and certain seismic imaging algorithms, which led the Company to enter the seismic imaging market in 2008. The Company's first product was a GPU accelerated Kirchhoff this paragraph contains forward looking information. Please refer to "Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to such information 4 Time Migration solution, followed closely by AxRTM™ in 2009, a central processing unit ("CPU") and GPU enabled Reverse Time Migration ("RTM") library. In 2013, Acceleware introduced AxWaveTM, a forward modelling variant of AxRTM which allows customers to accurately model seismic acquisition and perform data characterization. In late 2014, Acceleware added AxFWITM a revolutionary modular full waveform inversion ("FWI") application to its seismic imaging suite. AxFWI allows geophysicists to create high quality subsurface velocity models in dramatically less time than before. Beginning in 2019, Acceleware accesses the oil and gas geoscience software market with innovative licensing structures through a direct sales model that targets oil and gas exploration companies and seismic service providers. Seismic forward modelling in complex subsurface geology using AxWave In February 2004, Acceleware was founded by a group of graduate students and professors from the University of Calgary's Electrical Engineering department for the purpose of building software solutions that targeted the GPU as a compute platform. Since 2006, Acceleware's common shares have been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol: AXE). Acceleware is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. On June 30, 2022, Acceleware had 18 employees and long-term contractors, including four in administration; three in sales, marketing and product management; and eleven in R&D and engineering. For further information about the Company, please visit www.acceleware.com. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

