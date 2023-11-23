QUARTER IN REVIEW

Revenue of $0.1 million was generated in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $0.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022") and $0.1 million in the previous quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("Q2 2023"). Revenue in Q3 2023 included software and maintenance revenue. Revenue was slightly stronger in Q3 2023 in the HPC segment for FDTD software compared to Q3 2022 and Q2 2023 but was lower for seismic software due to less demand. There continues to be variability in the RF Heating segment for revenue related to services in applying CTI to industrial heating. While interest has increased in the intelligent electric heating service offering, there was no revenue in Q3 2023. Acceleware did not receive any data revenue payments during Q3 2023, Q3 2022 or Q2 2023 for the RF XL Pilot. These payments, when historically received, were recorded in deferred revenue. Data revenue equal to the amount recorded in deferred revenue will be recognized as revenue at the end of the RF XL Pilot or when the data contracts are terminated, whichever is earlier.

Total comprehensive loss for Q3 2023 was $1.3 million compared to a comprehensive loss of $1.0 million for Q3 2022 and a comprehensive loss of $1.1 million for Q2 2023. Comprehensive loss in all periods was impacted by changes in value of the derivative financial instruments embedded within the convertible debenture. These fluctuations are driven primarily by the fluctuation in the Company's share price. Additionally, comprehensive loss was higher for higher interest costs related to current liabilities funding the Company's working capital and fluctuating levels of R&D spending and government assistance for R&D activities.

Gross R&D expenses incurred in Q3 2023 were $0.8 million compared to $0.6 million in Q3 2022 and $0.6 million in Q2 2023. R&D spending was higher in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022 and Q2 2023 due to on-site workover activities. Government assistance received in Q3 2023 was $0.1 million and nil in Q3 2022 and Q2 2023. The Government of Alberta's Innovation Employment Grant ("IEG") to support research and development was effective January 1, 2021 and provides a grant of up to 20% of eligible R&D expenses incurred in Alberta. This new grant effectively replaced Alberta's 10% scientific research and experimental development refundable tax credit that was eliminated as at December 31, 2019. The Company met the eligibility criteria, claimed eligible R&D expenditures for 2021 and 2022 and received and recognized $0.4 million in Q1 2023 and $0.1 million in Q3 2023. In Q3 2022 and Q2 2023 there was $nil million government assistance received and recognized related to the RF XL Pilot. Government assistance offsets gross R&D costs.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses incurred in Q3 2023 were $0.6 million compared to $0.5 million in Q3 2022 and $0.5 million in Q2 2023. There were higher non-cash payroll related costs incurred in Q3 2023 due to the timing of option grants, higher professional fees and lower salaries as the Company continues to prioritize cost control given uncertain economic conditions.

YEAR TO DATE IN REVIEW

Revenue of $0.2 million was generated from the Company's software, maintenance and services revenue streams for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Although revenue is more diversified in 2023 with a significant contribution from services revenue, revenue was lower due to lower demand for HPC software and maintenance revenue. Services revenue relates to RF simulation and experimental studies paid by customers interested in applying CTI for their industrial heating needs. Industries outside heavy oil have also become interested in utilizing CTI for industrial heating, including mining, agriculture, and hydrogen. Acceleware did not receive any non-refundable milestone cash payments during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1.2 million received during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. When received, these payments are recorded in deferred revenue.

Total comprehensive loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.7 million compared to $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 due to lower R&D spending for the RF XL Pilot. There are fluctuations in both periods related to changes in fair value of the derivative financial instruments embedded in the convertible debentures and interest expense due to short- and long-term debt financing.

Gross R&D expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $2.2 million compared to $4.5 million incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 due to lower cost R&D activity on the RF XL Pilot during