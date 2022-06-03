Accell N : 73.53% of Accell Group Shares in Total Tendered under the Offer or Committed

This is a joint press release by Accell Group N.V. ("Accell Group") and Sprint BidCo B.V. (the "Offeror"). The Offeror is an affiliate of the affiliated investment funds advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP or one of its affiliates ("KKR"). Teslin Alpine Acquisition B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teslin Participaties Coöperatief U.A. ("Teslin") is together with the Offeror and KKR referred to as the "Consortium". This joint press release is issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 4, Paragraphs 1 and 3 of the Netherlands Decree in Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree") in connection with the recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Accell Group. This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. The Offer has been made by means of the offer memorandum dated 6 April 2022 (the "Offer Memorandum"). This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Capitalised terms not defined in this press release have the same meaning as given thereto in the Offer Memorandum.

73.53% of Accell Group Shares in Total Tendered under the Offer or Committed

Heerenveen, the Netherlands, 3 June 2022

During the Acceptance Period, that expired at 17:40 hours (CEST) on 3 June 2022, 19,745,964 Shares were tendered under the Offer or committed to the Offeror in writing, representing approximately 73.53% of all Shares on a Fully Diluted basis and an aggregate value of approximately EUR 1,145 million at an Offer Price of EUR 58.00 (cum dividend) in cash per Share.

A condition for the Offeror to declare the Offer unconditional is reaching the Acceptance Threshold of at least 80% of the Shares on a Fully Diluted basis. Since this Acceptance Threshold was not met, the Offeror will consider its options and inform the market in due course in accordance with Section 16, Paragraph 1 of the Decree and Section 3.7 of the Offer Memorandum, no later than on 9 June 2022.

