Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Accell Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCEL   NL0009767532

ACCELL GROUP N.V.

(ACCEL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  06/03 11:38:13 am EDT
53.00 EUR   +2.22%
03:32pACCELL N : 73.53% of Accell Group Shares in Total Tendered under the Offer or Committed
PU
05/30ACCELL N : Further explanation to shareholders with regard to the Acceptance Period for the public offer set to expire on 3 June 2022
PU
05/2020 MAY 2022 : Presentation EGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accell N : 73.53% of Accell Group Shares in Total Tendered under the Offer or Committed

06/03/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is a joint press release by Accell Group N.V. ("Accell Group") and Sprint BidCo B.V. (the "Offeror"). The Offeror is an affiliate of the affiliated investment funds advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP or one of its affiliates ("KKR"). Teslin Alpine Acquisition B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teslin Participaties Coöperatief U.A. ("Teslin") is together with the Offeror and KKR referred to as the "Consortium". This joint press release is issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 4, Paragraphs 1 and 3 of the Netherlands Decree in Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree") in connection with the recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Accell Group. This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. The Offer has been made by means of the offer memorandum dated 6 April 2022 (the "Offer Memorandum"). This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Capitalised terms not defined in this press release have the same meaning as given thereto in the Offer Memorandum.

73.53% of Accell Group Shares in Total Tendered under the Offer or Committed

Heerenveen, the Netherlands, 3 June 2022

During the Acceptance Period, that expired at 17:40 hours (CEST) on 3 June 2022, 19,745,964 Shares were tendered under the Offer or committed to the Offeror in writing, representing approximately 73.53% of all Shares on a Fully Diluted basis and an aggregate value of approximately EUR 1,145 million at an Offer Price of EUR 58.00 (cum dividend) in cash per Share.

A condition for the Offeror to declare the Offer unconditional is reaching the Acceptance Threshold of at least 80% of the Shares on a Fully Diluted basis. Since this Acceptance Threshold was not met, the Offeror will consider its options and inform the market in due course in accordance with Section 16, Paragraph 1 of the Decree and Section 3.7 of the Offer Memorandum, no later than on 9 June 2022.

For More Information:

Media enquiries Accell GroupCFF Communications

Frank Jansen / Anja Höchle: + 31 6 21 54 23 69 / +31 6 31 97 33 75 frank.jansen@cffcommunications.nl/ anja.hoechle@cffcommunications.nl

Media enquiries Consortium

Hendrik Jan Eijpe, HJE Consult

+31 622 031 978 / hje@hjeconsult.nl

About Accell Group

We believe cycling moves the world forward. We design simple and smart solutions in order to create a fantastic cycling experience for everyone who uses our bikes . Accell Group makes bicycles, bicycle parts and accessories. We are the European market leader in e bikes and second largest in bicycle parts and accessories, with numerous leading European bicycle brands under one roof. These brands were built

by pioneers for whom the best was not good enough. We still embody the entrepreneurialspirit of those

family businesses to this day. We keep pushing ourselves to create high quality, high performance, cutting edge products driven by the continuous exchange of know how and craftsmanship. Well known bicycle brands in our portfolio include Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe and Carqon. XLC is our brand for bicycle parts and accessories. Accell Group employs approximately 3,500 people across 15 countries. For more information about Accell Group, please visit www.accell-group.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About Teslin

Teslin is an investment fund managed by Teslin Capital Management. Teslin invests in promising small and midcaps. Based on fundamental analysis Teslin selects value creating companies active in attractive markets with a strong market position and a proper corporate governance structure. Teslin focuses on responsible value creation in the long term and acts as an active and involved shareholder. Teslin has been a long-term significant, active and committed shareholder of Accell Group since 1998 and is delighted to support Accell Group in accelerating and realizing its potential in the coming years. For more information, please visit: www.teslin.nl.

Disclaimer, General Restrictions and Forward-Looking Statements

This is a public announcement by Accell Group pursuant to Section 17, paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU).

The information in this press release is not intended to be complete. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.

The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and

observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the Consortium, the Offeror and Accell Group disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither Accell Group, nor the Offeror, nor the Consortium, nor any of their respective advisors assumes any responsibility for any violation of any of these restrictions. Any Accell Group shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements such as statements relating to the impact of this Offer on the Offeror and Accell Group and language that indicates trends, such as "anticipated" and "expected". These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and Accell Group, the Consortium and the Offeror cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of forward- looking statements. A number of important factors, not all of which are known to Accell Group, the Consortium or the Offeror or are within their control, could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, receipt of competition clearances without unexpected delays or conditions, the response to the Offer in the market place, the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the Offer and economic conditions in the global markets in which Accell Group operates. Accell Group, the Consortium and the Offeror expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a change in expectations or for any other reason. Neither Accell Group, nor the Offeror, nor the Consortium, nor any of their advisors, accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press release relating to the business, results of operations or financial condition of the other or their respective groups.

Disclaimer

Accell Groep NV published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 19:31:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACCELL GROUP N.V.
03:32pACCELL N : 73.53% of Accell Group Shares in Total Tendered under the Offer or Committed
PU
05/30ACCELL N : Further explanation to shareholders with regard to the Acceptance Period for th..
PU
05/2020 MAY 2022 : Presentation EGM
PU
05/20ACCELL GROUP N.V. : Press Release
CO
05/20ACCELL GROUP N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
05/02ACCELL N : Group provides further clarifications on post-offer Merger and Liquidation stru..
PU
04/21ACCELL N : Accell group general meeting approves all binding agenda resolutions
PU
04/20ACCELL N : Group General Meeting approves all binding agenda resolutions
PU
04/20ACCELL GROUP N.V. : Report
CO
04/20ACCELL GROUP N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCELL GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 470 M 1 575 M 1 575 M
Net income 2022 86,5 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
Net Debt 2022 56,1 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 1 422 M 1 524 M 1 524 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart ACCELL GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Accell Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCELL GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 51,85 €
Average target price 55,00 €
Spread / Average Target 6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. H. Anbeek Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ruben Baldew Chief Financial Officer
Robert Ter Haar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert van de Weerdhof Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniëlle Jansen Heijtmajer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCELL GROUP N.V.8.02%1 493
SHIMANO INC.-26.03%15 779
MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-22.60%2 593
JOY KIE CORPORATION LIMITED.-38.14%859
EURO-CYCLES S.A2.03%97
SAMCHULY BICYCLE CO., LTD-16.00%88