    ACCEL   NL0009767532

ACCELL GROUP N.V.

(ACCEL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-07-20 am EDT
57.60 EUR   -0.52%
01:54pACCELL N : Delisting of Accell Group Shares will occur on 22 August 2022
PU
06/29ACCELL GROUP N.V.(ENXTAM : ACCEL) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
06/23FINAL RESULTS OF THE OFFER FOR ACCELL GROUP : 96.90% obtained
PU
Accell N : Delisting of Accell Group Shares will occur on 22 August 2022

07/20/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
Delisting of Accell Group Shares will occur on 22 August 2022

Heerenveen, the Netherlands, 20 July 2022 - With reference to the joint press release dated 23 June 2022, the Offeror and Accell Group jointly announce that, in connection with the Offeror holding more than 95% of the issued and outstanding shares in Accell Group (the "Shares") following completion of the Offer, Euronext Amsterdam N.V. has consented to the delisting of the Shares from Euronext Amsterdam. The Offeror will as soon as possible commence statutory buy-out proceedings in order to obtain 100% of the Shares. Reference is made to section 4.13.1 (Delisting, Buy-Out) of the Offer Memorandum. Delisting shall occur on 22 August 2022 and, accordingly, the last trading day of the Shares shall be 19 August 2022.

Available documents

Below you can find the available document(s). Documents are available in PDF format.

  • Accell Group NV and Sprint BidCo BV - Joint Press Release - Delisting - 20 July 2022.pdf

Disclaimer

Accell Groep NV published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 17:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 470 M 1 500 M 1 500 M
Net income 2022 86,5 M 88,2 M 88,2 M
Net Debt 2022 56,1 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 1 554 M 1 586 M 1 586 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 3,10%
Managers and Directors
A. H. Anbeek Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ruben Baldew Chief Financial Officer
Robert Ter Haar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert van de Weerdhof Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniëlle Jansen Heijtmajer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCELL GROUP N.V.20.63%1 591
SHIMANO INC.-28.05%14 453
MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-33.44%2 182
JOY KIE CORPORATION LIMITED.-41.83%798
EURO-CYCLES S.A6.97%98
SAMCHULY BICYCLE CO., LTD-31.35%68