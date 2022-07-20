Accell N : Delisting of Accell Group Shares will occur on 22 August 2022

Heerenveen, the Netherlands, 20 July 2022 - With reference to the joint press release dated 23 June 2022, the Offeror and Accell Group jointly announce that, in connection with the Offeror holding more than 95% of the issued and outstanding shares in Accell Group (the "Shares") following completion of the Offer, Euronext Amsterdam N.V. has consented to the delisting of the Shares from Euronext Amsterdam. The Offeror will as soon as possible commence statutory buy-out proceedings in order to obtain 100% of the Shares. Reference is made to section 4.13.1 (Delisting, Buy-Out) of the Offer Memorandum. Delisting shall occur on 22 August 2022 and, accordingly, the last trading day of the Shares shall be 19 August 2022.

Available documents

Below you can find the available document(s). Documents are available in PDF format.