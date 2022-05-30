Accell N : Further explanation to shareholders with regard to the Acceptance Period for the public offer set to expire on 3 June 2022

HEERENVEEN (THE NETHERLANDS), 30 May 2022 - In response to enquiries received from shareholders about the options for the Offeror following 3 June 2022, when the Acceptance Period is set to expire, Accell Group would like to reiterate and state the process for the avoidance of any doubt. The Offeror shall publish a press release on or before 9 June 2022 in which it shall either declare the Offer unconditional, terminate the Offer or extend the Acceptance Period, depending on the outcome of the Offer and satisfaction of the Offer Conditions.

