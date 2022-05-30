Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Accell Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCEL   NL0009767532

ACCELL GROUP N.V.

(ACCEL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/30 10:24:08 am EDT
53.05 EUR   +0.86%
ACCELL N : Further explanation to shareholders with regard to the Acceptance Period for the public offer set to expire on 3 June 2022
20 MAY 2022 : Presentation EGM
ACCELL N : Group provides further clarifications on post-offer Merger and Liquidation structure in offer by the Consortium
Accell N : Further explanation to shareholders with regard to the Acceptance Period for the public offer set to expire on 3 June 2022

05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HEERENVEEN (THE NETHERLANDS), 30 May 2022 - In response to enquiries received from shareholders about the options for the Offeror following 3 June 2022, when the Acceptance Period is set to expire, Accell Group would like to reiterate and state the process for the avoidance of any doubt. The Offeror shall publish a press release on or before 9 June 2022 in which it shall either declare the Offer unconditional, terminate the Offer or extend the Acceptance Period, depending on the outcome of the Offer and satisfaction of the Offer Conditions.

Available documents

Below you can find the available document(s). Documents are available in PDF format.

Disclaimer

Accell Groep NV published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 470 M 1 575 M 1 575 M
Net income 2022 86,5 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
Net Debt 2022 56,1 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 1 412 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart ACCELL GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Accell Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCELL GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 52,60 €
Average target price 55,00 €
Spread / Average Target 4,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. H. Anbeek Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ruben Baldew Chief Financial Officer
Robert Ter Haar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert van de Weerdhof Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniëlle Jansen Heijtmajer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCELL GROUP N.V.9.58%1 512
SHIMANO INC.-27.50%15 796
MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-24.58%2 521
JOY KIE CORPORATION LIMITED.-36.08%883
EURO-CYCLES S.A-0.74%95
SAMCHULY BICYCLE CO., LTD-16.84%87