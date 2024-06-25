Hanwha and Accelleron have performed an engine part load optimization (EPLO) for Höegh Autoliners supporting long-term energy efficiency for its 7,850 CEU (Car Equivalent Units) car carrier Höegh Detroit. The success of the project to improve the vessel's Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating has led to an order for EPLOs on a further seven vessels owned or operated by Höegh.

At a recent sea trial, EPLO demonstrated fuel saving of 10g/kWh, equivalent to 5% of total fuel consumption. The improvement not only enables the vessel to operate in a high CII rating but also provides substantial operating cost reduction in terms of fuel costs and EU ETS expenses and reduced CO 2 emissions.

Working with engine builder Hanwha Engine Co, Accelleron optimized both engine tuning and turbocharger configuration, including the installation of components more suitable to the vessel's lower speed profile. Turbocharger nozzle rings, turbine blades and compressor wheels were all adapted, alongside various engine parameters, optimizing efficiency for a de-rated engine output of 79% of the original maximum continuous rating, tailor edged to the new propulsion upgrade. During the project, Höegh Detroit was also equipped with a new propeller that enables the vessel to reach same maximum speed as before the modifications, the only difference is the lower fuel consumption.

