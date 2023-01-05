Accelya India : 23th December 2022

Accelya Solutions India Limited Regd. Office: 5th & 6th Floor, Building No. 4, Raheja Woods, River Side 25A, West Avenue, Kalyani Nagar, Pune 411 006 w3.accelya.com

21st December, 2022 The Executive Director, Deputy General Manager, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, BSE Limited Plot No. C/1, G Block, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051. Mumbai 400 001 Scrip Code: ACCELYA Scrip code: 532268

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board

of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of

Analyst / Institutional Investor meet with the Company is as under:

Date of Meeting Name of Fund / Company Type of Meeting IGE India 23 December 2022 Kroma Capital Joint Meeting Multi Act PMS Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

We request you to take the above information on your record.

Thanking you,

For Accelya Solutions India Limited