    ACCELYA   INE793A01012

ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED

(ACCELYA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2023-01-05 am EST
1431.20 INR   +0.30%
Accelya India : 23th December 2022
PU
2022Accelya India : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
Accelya India : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting
PU
Accelya India : 23th December 2022

01/05/2023 | 05:52pm EST
Accelya Solutions India Limited Regd. Office: 5th & 6th Floor, Building No. 4, Raheja Woods, River Side 25A, West Avenue, Kalyani Nagar, Pune 411 006 w3.accelya.com

21st December, 2022

The Executive Director,

Deputy General Manager,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza,

BSE Limited

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.

Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code: ACCELYA

Scrip code: 532268

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board

of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of

Analyst / Institutional Investor meet with the Company is as under:

Date of Meeting

Name of Fund / Company

Type of Meeting

IGE India

23 December 2022

Kroma Capital

Joint Meeting

Multi Act PMS

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

We request you to take the above information on your record.

Thanking you,

For Accelya Solutions India Limited

NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR

Digitally signed by NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR

DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=2c4b597486da0d42872e8759aa9 1cb862ab85f51bbf6e5915c9f09c20dbdc350, postalCode=411038, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=333dd841923bc510fe27af5460 49f76c32828bc554caf11d74c0874e396706ff, cn=NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR

Date: 2022.12.21 11:12:19 +05'30'

Ninad Umranikar

Company Secretary

Membership No.: A14201

Disclaimer

Accelya Kale Solutions Limited published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 22:51:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
