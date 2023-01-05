Accelya India : 23th December 2022
Accelya Solutions India Limited
Pune 411 006
21
st December, 2022
The Executive Director
,
Deputy General Manager,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Corporate Relationship Department
Exchange Plaza,
BSE Limited
Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.
Mumbai 400 001
Scrip Code: ACCELYA
Scrip code: 532268
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings
We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board
of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of
Analyst / Institutional Investor meet with the Company is as under:
Date of Meeting
Name of Fund / Company
Type of Meeting
IGE India
23 December 2022
Kroma Capital
Joint Meeting
Multi Act PMS
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited
We request you to take the above information on your record.
Thanking you,
For Accelya Solutions India Limited
Digitally signed by NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR
Date: 2022.12.21 11:12:19 +05'30'
Ninad Umranikar
Company Secretary
Membership No.: A14201
Sales 2022
3 684 M
44,6 M
44,6 M
Net income 2022
762 M
9,22 M
9,22 M
Net cash 2022
891 M
10,8 M
10,8 M
P/E ratio 2022
17,2x
Yield 2022
7,08%
Capitalization
21 362 M
259 M
259 M
EV / Sales 2021
5,86x
EV / Sales 2022
3,31x
Nbr of Employees
1 177
Free-Float
19,9%
