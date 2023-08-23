We had intimated the exchanges on 11th August, 2023 regarding interaction with QRC Investment Advisors LLP and Antique Stock Broking on 24th August, 2023. We hereby wish to inform you that Analyst / Institutional Investor meet has been re- scheduled as under:
Revised Date of Meeting
Interaction with
Type of Meeting
Venue
1st September 2023
QRC Investment Advisors LLP and
Physical
Mumbai
Antique Stock Broking
The information which is already in the public domain will be shared with Analysts.
We request you to take the above information on your record.
Accelya Solutions India Limited is an India-based software solutions provider to the global airline and travel industry. The Company operates through travel and transportation vertical. The Company provides software products, managed processes, technology and hosting services. It is involved in computer programming, consultancy and related activities. The Company offers business process outsourcing, software application hosting and support and software licenses and maintenance. Its solutions include passenger solutions, cargo solutions and airline industry solutions. Its passenger, cargo, and industry platforms support airline retailing from offer to settlement. Its integrated cargo platform digitizes cargo processes from offer to settlement. The Company has approximately 250 airline customers and operations spread across approximately nine countries. The Company's subsidiaries include Accelya Solutions Americas Inc., USA and Accelya Solutions UK Limited, UK.