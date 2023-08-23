Accelya Solutions India Limited Regd. Office: 5th& 6thFloor, Building No. 4, Raheja Woods, River Side 25A, West Avenue, Kalyani Nagar, Pune 411 006 CIN: L74140PN1986PLC041033 T: +91 20 6608 3777 w3.accelya.com

23rd August, 2023

The Executive Director,

Deputy General Manager,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza,

BSE Limited

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.

Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code: ACCELYA

Scrip code: 532268

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Intimation ofre-scheduleof Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings under Listing Regulations

We had intimated the exchanges on 11th August, 2023 regarding interaction with QRC Investment Advisors LLP and Antique Stock Broking on 24th August, 2023. We hereby wish to inform you that Analyst / Institutional Investor meet has been re- scheduled as under:

Revised Date of Meeting

Interaction with

Type of Meeting

Venue

1st September 2023

QRC Investment Advisors LLP and

Physical

Mumbai

Antique Stock Broking

The information which is already in the public domain will be shared with Analysts.

We request you to take the above information on your record.

Thanking you,

For Accelya Solutions India Limited

NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR

Digitally signed by NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR

DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=2c4b597486da0d42872e8759a a91cb862ab85f51bbf6e5915c9f09c20dbdc3 50, postalCode=411038, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=333dd841923bc510fe27af546 049f76c32828bc554caf11d74c0874e396706f f, cn=NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR

Date: 2023.08.23 11:51:10 +05'30'

Ninad Umranikar

Company Secretary

Membership No.: A14201

