Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings under Listing Regulations
We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meets with the Company is as under:
Date of Meeting
Interaction with
Type of Meeting
Venue
27 February 2024
PNB Metlife Insurance
Online
One-on-One over call
1 March 2024
Thinqwise Wealth Managers
Physical
Mumbai
The information which is already in the public domain will be shared with Analysts.
accelya.com
Accelya Solutions India Limited
Regd. Office: 5th & 6th Floor, Building No.4,
Raheja Woods, River Side 25A, West Avenue,
Kalyani Nagar, Pune - 411006, India
CIN: L74140PN1986PLC041033
T: +91 20 6608 3777
Please note that the meeting with PNB Metlife Insurance which was originally scheduled for 21st February has now been re-scheduled to 27th February, 2024. Further, the meeting with Seven Canyon Funds which was originally scheduled for 21st February was cancelled.
We request you to take the above information on your record.
Thanking you,
For Accelya Solutions India Limited
NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR
Digitally signed by NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, title=9582, pseudonym=232ff971c7fe437fb31dfff07c3fd406, 2.5.4.20=1cd08affc157bf22b98a4e01059305fcd871e9 68e765caebd32d015c70c834db, postalCode=411038, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=333dd841923bc510fe27af546049f76c3 2828bc554caf11d74c0874e396706ff, cn=NINAD
GAJANAN UMRANIKAR
Date: 2024.02.23 12:50:05 +05'30'
Ninad Umranikar
Company Secretary
Membership No.: A14201
