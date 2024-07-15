Accelya Solutions India Limited

Regd. Office: 5th & 6th Floor, Building No.4,

Raheja Woods, River Side 25A, West Avenue,

Kalyani Nagar, Pune - 411006, India

CIN: L74140PN1986PLC041033

T: +91 20 6608 3777

23rd February, 2024

The Executive Director,

Deputy General Manager,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza,

BSE Limited

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.

Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code: ACCELYA

Scrip code: 532268

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings under Listing Regulations

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meets with the Company is as under:

Date of Meeting

Interaction with

Type of Meeting

Venue

27 February 2024

PNB Metlife Insurance

Online

One-on-One over call

1 March 2024

Thinqwise Wealth Managers

Physical

Mumbai

The information which is already in the public domain will be shared with Analysts.

Please note that the meeting with PNB Metlife Insurance which was originally scheduled for 21st February has now been re-scheduled to 27th February, 2024. Further, the meeting with Seven Canyon Funds which was originally scheduled for 21st February was cancelled.

We request you to take the above information on your record.

Thanking you,

For Accelya Solutions India Limited

NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR

Digitally signed by NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, title=9582, pseudonym=232ff971c7fe437fb31dfff07c3fd406, 2.5.4.20=1cd08affc157bf22b98a4e01059305fcd871e9 68e765caebd32d015c70c834db, postalCode=411038, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=333dd841923bc510fe27af546049f76c3 2828bc554caf11d74c0874e396706ff, cn=NINAD

GAJANAN UMRANIKAR

Date: 2024.02.23 12:50:05 +05'30'

Ninad Umranikar

Company Secretary

Membership No.: A14201

