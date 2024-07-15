Accelya Solutions India Limited

6th February, 2024

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings under Listing Regulations

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meets with the Company is as under:

Date of Meeting

Interaction with

Type of Meeting

Venue

9 February 2024

Polar Capital + Kotak Securities

Online

One-on-One over call

Limited

12 February 2024

Kivah Advisors

Online

One-on-One over call

The information which is already in the public domain will be shared with Analysts.

accelya.com

We request you to take the above information on your record.

