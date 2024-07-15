Accelya Solutions India Limited

6th February, 2024 The Executive Director, Deputy General Manager, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, BSE Limited Plot No. C/1, G Block, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051. Mumbai 400 001 Scrip Code: ACCELYA Scrip code: 532268 Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings under Listing Regulations

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meets with the Company is as under:

Date of Meeting Interaction with Type of Meeting Venue 9 February 2024 Polar Capital + Kotak Securities Online One-on-One over call Limited 12 February 2024 Kivah Advisors Online One-on-One over call

The information which is already in the public domain will be shared with Analysts.

