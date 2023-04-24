Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Accelya Solutions India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCELYA   INE793A01012

ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED

(ACCELYA)
  Report
2023-04-24
1443.55 INR   +0.24%
Accelya India : Appoints Tom Erskine as Chief Marketing Officer
PU
Accelya Solutions India's Consolidated Net Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q4
MT
Accelya Solutions India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Accelya India : Appoints Tom Erskine as Chief Marketing Officer

04/24/2023 | 05:57am EDT
London, UK - April 24, 2023

  • Tom Erskine named CMO as Accelya continues to add key executives to accelerate growth through customer-first innovation for the airline industry.
  • Based in the UK, his priorities will include scaling visibility for Accelya with key customers, further improving customer intimacy, and creating a culture of innovation and experimentation.
  • Tom has previously held executive roles at Microsoft, AWS, and most recently Cloudways (now part of DigitalOcean), and has held leadership roles in the USA, UAE, and UK.
  • Appointment forms part of Accelya's commitment to bringing best-in-class software industry expertise and experience to the airline industry.

Accelya, a leading global provider of technology solutions to the travel industry, has appointed former AWS and Microsoft executive Tom Erskine as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Based in London, Tom will oversee the planning, development, and execution of Accelya's marketing initiatives globally. He will report into Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Wilcock and will ensure the company remains inherently customer-centric and pro-airline in its approach, while further growing the culture of innovation within Accelya.

With two decades of experience in the software and technology sectors, Tom joins directly from cloud web hosting company Cloudways, now part of DigitalOcean, where he was Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to that, Tom held senior roles at Microsoft and at Amazon Web Services (AWS), most recently as AWS's Head of Enterprise Marketing for the EMEA region.

"This is a truly exciting time for airlines, I'm so proud to be joining an organization at the forefront of accelerating the digital transformation for the industry," commented Tom Erskine, Chief Marketing Officer at Accelya. "I look forward to driving further growth for Accelya by listening closely to our customers, fostering a culture of innovation and experimentation, and continuing to make Accelya a great place to work for our international team of marketers."

"Tom's exceptional experience in the software industry, in particular his years at AWS, will be invaluable in driving Accelya's customer centricity and unlocking innovation across the company," added Sam Gilliland, Chief Executive Officer at Accelya. "He will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team, bringing a fresh perspective, strong international experience, and a track record for really striving to understand customers' needs and motivations."

About Accelya

Accelya is a leading global technology and service provider to the air transport industry, delivering innovative change at speed and scale.

The company´s market-leading passenger, cargo, and industry platforms support airline retailing from offer to settlement, both above and below the wing.

Over 250 airline customers count on Accelya, with operations spread across nine countries and employing nearly 2,500 professionals worldwide.​

For more than 40 years, Accelya has been the industry's partner for change, simplifying airline financial and commercial processes and empowering the air transport community to take better control of the future.

Whether partnering with IATA on industry-wide initiatives or enabling digital transformation to simplify airline processes, Accelya drives the airline industry forward and proudly puts control back in the hands of airlines so they can move further, faster.

For more information, please visit www.accelya.com

###

BELVERA - PRESS CONTACT:

Roman Townsend
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Accelya Kale Solutions Limited published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 09:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
