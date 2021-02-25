Accelya India : Bill Cavendish Joins Accelya Global Business Development Team

In addition to building and managing commercial relationships with airlines, he will also oversee Accelya's strategy development for NDC adoption

BARCELONA, Spain - February 25, 2021 -Accelya, a leading global provider of technology to the travel industry,today announced that William (Bill) Cavendish has joined Accelya in the role of Principal - Global Business Development. Bill will be responsible for building and managing commercial relationships with airline partners by aligning their retailing-led growth requirements with Accelya's portfolio of next-generation solutions. He will also oversee Accelya's strategy development for NDC adoption and consult with airlines to drive revenues and increase distribution control during this critical phase of industry recovery.

A seasoned executive with extensive business transformation experience and deep airline domain knowledge, Bill joins Accelya from Emirates. In his role as Vice President, Distribution Strategy at Emirates, he was responsible for defining, setting, and executing the airline's commercial distribution strategy. He also developed and deployed the 'Emirates Gateway,' the airline's successful NDC platform, a driver of significant NDC-enabled revenue streams.

Prior to Emirates, Bill held a number of leadership roles at aviation technology companies, global consulting firms, and major corporate travel management organisations. A member of the U.K. Institute of Business Consultants, Bill was educated at Stowe School and went on to read Political Science at the University of Calgary.

About Accelya

Accelya is a leading global provider of technology platforms, software and services to the travel and transport industry. Accelya has been delivering business-critical ﬁnancial, commercial, cargo and analytics solutions for more than 40 years. The company has over 250 airline customers, operations spread across 9 countries, and employs 2,500 professionals worldwide.​

Accelya offers a modular suite of technology solutions for air travel, from offer to settlement, solving critical business problems for airlines, travel agents and industry bodies such as IATA.

Accelya's solutions are organized around customers' key functions including commercial planning and optimization, sales and distribution management, and financial reconciliation and settlement. Paramount to Accelya's success is the exceptional breadth of understanding of industry data which enables the delivery of insightful and reliable solutions that reduce process friction in a complex inter-dependent industry.

For more information, please visit www.accelya.com.

