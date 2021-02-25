Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Accelya Solutions India Limited    ACCELYA   INE793A01012

ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED

(ACCELYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accelya India : Bill Cavendish Joins Accelya Global Business Development Team

02/25/2021 | 07:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In addition to building and managing commercial relationships with airlines, he will also oversee Accelya's strategy development for NDC adoption

BARCELONA, Spain - February 25, 2021 -Accelya, a leading global provider of technology to the travel industry,today announced that William (Bill) Cavendish has joined Accelya in the role of Principal - Global Business Development. Bill will be responsible for building and managing commercial relationships with airline partners by aligning their retailing-led growth requirements with Accelya's portfolio of next-generation solutions. He will also oversee Accelya's strategy development for NDC adoption and consult with airlines to drive revenues and increase distribution control during this critical phase of industry recovery.

A seasoned executive with extensive business transformation experience and deep airline domain knowledge, Bill joins Accelya from Emirates. In his role as Vice President, Distribution Strategy at Emirates, he was responsible for defining, setting, and executing the airline's commercial distribution strategy. He also developed and deployed the 'Emirates Gateway,' the airline's successful NDC platform, a driver of significant NDC-enabled revenue streams.

Prior to Emirates, Bill held a number of leadership roles at aviation technology companies, global consulting firms, and major corporate travel management organisations. A member of the U.K. Institute of Business Consultants, Bill was educated at Stowe School and went on to read Political Science at the University of Calgary.

About Accelya

Accelya is a leading global provider of technology platforms, software and services to the travel and transport industry. Accelya has been delivering business-critical ﬁnancial, commercial, cargo and analytics solutions for more than 40 years. The company has over 250 airline customers, operations spread across 9 countries, and employs 2,500 professionals worldwide.​

Accelya offers a modular suite of technology solutions for air travel, from offer to settlement, solving critical business problems for airlines, travel agents and industry bodies such as IATA.

Accelya's solutions are organized around customers' key functions including commercial planning and optimization, sales and distribution management, and financial reconciliation and settlement. Paramount to Accelya's success is the exceptional breadth of understanding of industry data which enables the delivery of insightful and reliable solutions that reduce process friction in a complex inter-dependent industry.

For more information, please visit www.accelya.com.

###

Media Contact

Jodi Echakowitz
Boulevard Public Relations
+1 416-271-7250
jodi@boulevardpr.com

Disclaimer

Accelya Kale Solutions Limited published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 12:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED
02/16AIRLINE VOICE RADIO PODCAST, EPISODE : Trailblazing Transformation with George B..
PU
02/05ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020AIRLINE VOICE RADIO PODCAST, EPISODE : Corporate Travel and Collaboration with T..
PU
2020AIRLINE RETAILING TRANSFORMATION : 3 Reasons Why ONE Order is More Relevant Than..
PU
2020JIM DAVIDSON INTERVIEW : The Needs of Now
PU
2020CHINESE AIRLINES USE WOW DATA FOR RE : Revenue management lessons
PU
2020ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019ACCELYA INDIA : Pakistan International Airlines selects airRM as its Revenue Man..
PU
2019ACCELYA KALE : flynas selects airRM as its Revenue Management System
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 120 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
Net income 2020 868 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net cash 2020 220 M 3,04 M 3,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 1,09%
Capitalization 13 388 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
EV / Sales 2020 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 5,68%
Chart ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Accelya Solutions India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 896,95 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neela Bhattacherjee Managing Director & Executive Director
Uttamkumar Bhati Chief Financial Officer
John Eric Fountain-Johnston Non-Executive Chairman
Ninad G. Umranikar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sekhar Manakkal Natarajan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED-5.16%185
ACCENTURE PLC-0.74%164 438
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.98%150 764
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.11%110 100
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.35%75 583
INFOSYS LIMITED1.47%74 760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ