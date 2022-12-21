Accelya India : Loss of Share Certificates

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the confirmation letter dated 13 December 2022 issued by the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company - KFin Technologies Limited ("KFintech") to the respective shareholder regarding issuance of securities in dematerialized form in case of investor service requests. Please note that the information regarding issue of confirmation letter was received by us from KFintech on Saturday 17 December, 2022.

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Ref No: KFin/KLE/DUP/146/KLE019774 Dated : 13 December 2022

JYOTI MEHTA AVNI,1ST FLOOR

7 VARDHMAN NAGAR RAJKOT

GUJARAT 360001

Mobile No: 9825375849

Dear Sir/Madam,

LETTER OF CONFIRMATION

Subject: Issuance of Securities in dematerialized form in case of Investor Service Requests

Name of the Company: ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED ISIN:INE793A01012

We refer to the request received from you for issuance of securi es in your name. We would like to inform you that the request has been approved as detailed below:

Name of first holder & PAN JYOTI MEHTA - ACKPM9421H Joint holder 1 & PAN SHASHIKANT KESHAVLAL MEHTA - Joint holder 2 & PAN - Number of shares 50 Folio Number KLE019774 Certificate & Distinctive numbers Certificate no Distinctive From Distinctive To Shares 72308 10574751 10574800 50 Lock-In No.

As you may be aware, SEBI vide Gazette Notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2022/66 dated January 24, 2022, has mandated that the shares that are issued pursuant to investor service request shall henceforth be issued in demat mode only and hence the security certificates (wherever applicable) are retained at our end.

Accordingly, within 120 days of this le er, please request your Depository Par cipant (DP) to demat these shares using the Dematerializa on Request Form (DRF). Please ﬁll the DRF with the details men oned in this le er, sign it and present this le er in original to your DP along with the DRF for enabling your DP to raise a Demat Request Number (DRN). In case you do not have a demat account, kindly open one with any DP. Please note that you can open Basic Service Demat Account at minimal / nil charges.

Please note that this le er is valid only for a period of 120 daysfrom the date of its issue within which you have to raise demat request with the DP as above. Any request for processing demat a er the expiry of aforesaid 120 days will not be entertained and as per the opera ng guidelines issued by SEBI, the subject shares shall be transferred to a Suspense Escrow Demat Account of the company.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Authorized Signatory