  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Accelya Solutions India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCELYA   INE793A01012

ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED

(ACCELYA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:03 2022-12-21 am EST
1510.65 INR   +0.39%
12:57aAccelya India : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
12/19Accelya India : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting
PU
11/15Accelya Solutions India Limited Announces Change in Registered Office Address
CI
Accelya India : Loss of Share Certificates

12/21/2022 | 12:57am EST
Accelya Solutions India Limited

Regd. Office: 5th & 6th Floor, Building No. 4,

Raheja Woods, River Side 25A,

West Avenue, Kalyani Nagar,

Pune 411 006, India

CIN: L74140PN1986PLC041033

T: +91 20 6608 3777 I F: +91 20 2423 639

20 December, 2022

The Manager,

Deputy General Manager,

Listing Department,

Corporate Relationship Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot No. C-1/ G Block,

Dalal Street Fort,

Bandra- Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: ACCELYA

Scrip Code: 532268

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the confirmation letter dated 13 December 2022 issued by the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company - KFin Technologies Limited ("KFintech") to the respective shareholder regarding issuance of securities in dematerialized form in case of investor service requests. Please note that the information regarding issue of confirmation letter was received by us from KFintech on Saturday 17 December, 2022.

This is for your information and records

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Accelya Solutions India Limited

NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR

Digitally signed by NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR

DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=2c4b597486da0d42872e8759a a91cb862ab85f51bbf6e5915c9f09c20dbdc3 50, postalCode=411038, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=333dd841923bc510fe27af54 6049f76c32828bc554caf11d74c0874e39670 6ff, cn=NINAD GAJANAN UMRANIKAR Date: 2022.12.20 17:00:00 +05'30'

Ninad Umranikar

Company Secretary

Membership No ACS14201

accelya.com

Ref No: KFin/KLE/DUP/146/KLE019774

Dated : 13 December 2022

JYOTI MEHTA AVNI,1ST FLOOR

7 VARDHMAN NAGAR RAJKOT

GUJARAT 360001

Mobile No: 9825375849

Dear Sir/Madam,

LETTER OF CONFIRMATION

Subject: Issuance of Securities in dematerialized form in case of Investor Service Requests

Name of the Company: ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED ISIN:INE793A01012

We refer to the request received from you for issuance of securi es in your name. We would like to inform you that the request has been approved as detailed below:

Name of first holder & PAN

JYOTI MEHTA - ACKPM9421H

Joint holder 1 & PAN

SHASHIKANT KESHAVLAL MEHTA -

Joint holder 2 & PAN

-

Number of shares

50

Folio Number

KLE019774

Certificate & Distinctive numbers

Certificate no

Distinctive From

Distinctive To

Shares

72308

10574751

10574800

50

Lock-In

No.

As you may be aware, SEBI vide Gazette Notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2022/66 dated January 24, 2022, has mandated that the shares that are issued pursuant to investor service request shall henceforth be issued in demat mode only and hence the security certificates (wherever applicable) are retained at our end.

Accordingly, within 120 days of this le er, please request your Depository Par cipant (DP) to demat these shares using the Dematerializa on Request Form (DRF). Please ﬁll the DRF with the details men oned in this le er, sign it and present this le er in original to your DP along with the DRF for enabling your DP to raise a Demat Request Number (DRN). In case you do not have a demat account, kindly open one with any DP. Please note that you can open Basic Service Demat Account at minimal / nil charges.

Please note that this le er is valid only for a period of 120 daysfrom the date of its issue within which you have to raise demat request with the DP as above. Any request for processing demat a er the expiry of aforesaid 120 days will not be entertained and as per the opera ng guidelines issued by SEBI, the subject shares shall be transferred to a Suspense Escrow Demat Account of the company.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Authorized Signatory

Disclaimer

Accelya Kale Solutions Limited published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 05:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
