Atlanta, USA - July 22, 2024

Accelya and WestJet sign a new multi-year FLX Platform agreement.

Accelya's FLX Platform is generating more than 350K offers per second and will strengthen WestJet's ability to drive personalized offers to improve guest experience through all channels

Accelya continues momentum within North America for airlines looking to drive NDC adoption and set the foundations for Offer and Order transformation.

Accelya, a leading global software provider to the airline industry, announces a new partnership with WestJet, a major carrier based in Calgary, AB Canada,for its FLX Platform and the provision of New Distribution Capabilities (NDC).

This agreement will power WestJet's strategy to deliver guest-centric retailing and distribution, with a focus on best-in-class servicing and flexibility enabling guests to book via the channel of their choice.

The Accelya FLX Platform, trusted by many of the world's leading airlines, enabled more than half of all global New Distribution Capability (NDC) transactions in 2023 according to data from T2RL, an independent consultancy in travel technology and distribution strategy. Accelya recently disclosed that the platform is generating greater than 350K personalized offers per second across their airline partners.

Jorge Rozo, VP, Pricing, Revenue & Distribution, WestJet, comments:"WestJet's partnership with Accelya will allow us to deliver on our distribution vision, aligning WestJet's value proposition across our wide range of channels. WestJet is focused on delivering an exceptional guest experience grounded on servicing standards and flexibility and the Accelya FLX Platform will be instrumental in achieving this goal. We are excited to partner with Accelya and leverage their expertise in driving real NDC adoption that translates into benefits for all of our guests and partners."

The Accelya FLX platform combines the power of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud and the latest advanced technologies to deliver scalability and reliability while enabling airlines to efficiently present millions of retail offers across all distribution channels. Further, Accelya's platform is a foundation for helping airline customers with Offer and Order transformation with NDC seen as a core building block in modernizing legacy infrastructure.

Accelya's NDC offering, a core enabler of airline-retail agency connectivity, has servicing at its core and links airlines with over 70,000 travel agents, including the world's largest online travel agents (OTAs) and travel management companies (TMCs). Accelya's advanced NDC capabilities, leveraging the latest 21.3 standards, improve customer servicing, increase ancillary sales, and allow customers and airlines to benefit from more personalized offers - ultimately delivering real results on the pathway to modern airline retailing.

Sam Gilliland, Chief Executive Officer, Accelya, adds,"Accelya's FLX Platform is generating more than 350K offers each second to power the retailing of the world's leading airlines. We are delighted to add WestJet as a partner enabling them to take control of their distribution and retailing future. Accelya are focused on delivering an innovative and scalable modern retailing experience for airlines moving on the Offer and Order transformation journey."

About Accelya

Accelya is a leading global software provider to the airline industry, powering 200+ airlines with an open, modular software platform that enables innovative airlines to drive growth, delight their customers and take control of their retailing.

Owned by Vista Equity Partners long-term perennial fund and with 2K+ employees based around 10 global offices, Accelya are trusted by industry leaders to deliver now and deliver for the future.

The company´s passenger, cargo, and industry platforms support airline retailing from offer to settlement, both above and below the wing. Accelya are proud to deliver leading-edge technologies to our customers including through our partnership with AWS and through the pioneering NDC expertise of our Miami based product team.

We are proud to enable innovation-led growth for the airline industry and put control back in the hands of airlines.

For more information on Accelya and its solutions for airlines, visit Accelya Website

Media Relations for Accelya: [email protected]

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

