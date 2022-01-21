Accelya India : Record Date

17th January, 2022 The Manager, Listing Department Deputy General Manager, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, BSE Limited G - Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra East, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 051 Mumbai 400 001 Scrip code: ACCELYA Scrip code: 532268 Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended 31st December, 2021, declaration of interim dividend, if any, and intimation of record date for payment of interim dividend

Pursuant to regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 27th January, 2022 to consider, inter alia:

Unaudited (standalone & consolidated) financial results for the quarter and six months ended 31st December, 2021; and Declaration of interim dividend, if any.

The interim dividend, if declared, will be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as the beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, 4th February, 2022 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

For Accelya Solutions India Limited

Ninad Umranikar

Company Secretary

Membership No.: A14201

Accelya Solutions India LimitedCIN: L74140PN1986PLC041033

Regd. Office: Accelya Enclave, 685/2B & 2C, 1st Floor, Satara Road, Pune 411 037 (India)