London, UK - June 25, 2024

FLX Select brings a fast and standardized deployment of NDC to the wider airline industry, enabling offer generation and order creation via NDC in 90 days

Major travel sellers & aggregators including Travelfusion & Navan have committed to FLX Select, bringing airlines who join the service immediate access to a wide network of travel suppliers

FLX Select delivers a fast return on investment for airlines by enabling incremental ancillary revenue and distribution cost efficiencies

Leading airline software provider Accelya today announces the launch of FLX Select, a new and standardized approach to bringing NDC to market. FLX Select leverages Accelya's market leading NDC technology through a pre-defined scope of capabilities and a consistent deployment and brings the value of NDC and Modern Retailing to the broader airline community quickly and efficiently.

FLX Select leverages Accelya's years of experience developing and building NDC, putting core components into a standardized program that includes API partner and travel seller onboarding and Accelya's industry leading sales portal, merchandizing capabilities, and servicing.

FLX Select enables airlines to quickly remove legacy distribution and retailing constraints, improving customer experience, and creating new, incremental revenue. Accelya will launch FLX Select with top-performing aggregators and leading travel sellers, including noted industry innovators Travelfusion and Navan. These partners will bring a wide network of global and regional travel suppliers & corporations to the service, enabling FLX Select airlines to quickly start to drive NDC bookings.

The launch of FLX Select follows leading airline analyst T2RL reporting that Accelya has increased its NDC market leadership position, now powering 57% of all 2023 NDC sales. Accelya announced modern retail partnerships and extensions with several airlines so far in 2024 and are now creating 31bn offers a day across their FLX platform.

https://w3.accelya.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Accelya-FLX-Select-Platform.mp4

Sam Gilliland, CEO of Accelya, stated, "Accelya's customers are taking control of their retailing, improving distribution costs, and setting themselves up for Offer & Order transformation through our FLX Platform. We are delighted to bring the benefits of Modern Retailing to the wider industry by standardizing and simplifying NDC implementation through FLX Select"

Ian Fette, VP Engineering at Navan commented, "We are excited to partner with Accelya on FLX Select. Navan believes in NDC's promise to benefit both airlines and passengers through modern retailing and servicing channels. Having a simplified and standardized NDC deployment will speed up both time-to-market and the Navan Group's capacity to integrate with more airlines."

EytanBicaci Baruh, Vice President Commercial of Travelfusion, added, "Accelya is the clear leader in NDC, and we are delighted to partner with them on FLX Select, which will decomplexify NDC for more airlines, allowing them to control their distribution. We see that many airlines will benefit from this initiative, and we look forward to onboarding them through our valued partnership with Accelya."

About Accelya

Accelya is a leading global software provider to the airline industry, powering 200+ airlines with an open, modular software platform that enables innovative airlines to drive growth, delight their customers and take control of their retailing.

Owned by Vista Equity Partners long-term perennial fund and with 2K+ employees based around 10 global offices, Accelya are trusted by industry leaders to deliver now and deliver for the future.

The company´s passenger, cargo, and industry platforms support airline retailing from offer to settlement, both above and below the wing. Accelya are proud to deliver leading-edge technologies to our customers including through our partnership with AWS and through the pioneering NDC expertise of our Miami based product team.

We are proud to enable innovation-led growth for the airline industry and put control back in the hands of airlines.

For more information on Accelya and its solutions for airlines, visit Accelya Website

