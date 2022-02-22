Log in
ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED

Airline Voice Radio podcast, episode 07: customer-centricity and the dream of digital retailing with Amit Khandelwal

02/22/2022 | 03:51am EST
Welcome to a new series of four podcasts, Titans of the Industry, where we feature our own Jim Davidson in "the studio" with leaders of digital airline commerce.

In this first episode, Jim talks to Amit Khandelwal, Divisional Vice President, Revenue Optimization at Emirates. Together they explore topics such as continuous pricing, controlling the offer, and the importance of industry-wide collaboration. However, the conversation always weaves its way back to putting the customer at the heart of strategy.

"The traditional revenue management about having all these fare rules around cancelations, change fees, all of that was thrown out of the window. Those are positive changes which we expect to carry forward and fit very nicely into customer-centricity." Amit Khandelwal, Divisional Vice President, Revenue Optimization at Emirates.

Listen to this podcast to hear more about:

  • The transformational potential of continuous pricing.
  • How to meet the changing needs of the customer.
  • How offers and orders will enable customers to enjoy a "normal retailing experience."

The remaining podcasts from this unique series will be coming soon. Keep an eye (and ear) out for them.

Disclaimer

Accelya Kale Solutions Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 08:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
03:51aAIRLINE VOICE RADIO PODCAST, EPISODE : customer-centricity and the dream of digital retail..
02/16ACCELYA INDIA : Brightline Benefits from Aviation Sector Experience for its Revenue Manage..
02/03ACCELYA INDIA : Taking airlines from the drawing board to the skies
02/03ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
02/02ACCELYA INDIA : Powers Hawaiian Airlines' Landmark NDC Distribution Strategy
01/28ACCELYA INDIA : Investor Presentation updates – January 2022
01/27ACCELYA INDIA : Dividend Updates
01/27Accelya Solutions India Limited Declares Interim Dividend, Payable on February 22, 2022
01/27Accelya Solutions India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six..
01/21ACCELYA INDIA : Record Date
Financials
Sales 2021 2 904 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net income 2021 422 M 5,66 M 5,66 M
Net cash 2021 357 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,2x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 14 590 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,28x
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 20,2%
Managers and Directors
Shrimanikandan Ananthvaidyanathan Managing Director & Director
Uttamkumar Bhati Chief Financial Officer
Ninad G. Umranikar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nani Byram Javeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sangeeta Kapiljit Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED-8.26%196
ACCENTURE PLC-22.52%202 986
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.51%184 684
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.97%111 517
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.32%97 377
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.71%84 198