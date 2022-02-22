Airline Voice Radio podcast, episode 07: customer-centricity and the dream of digital retailing with Amit Khandelwal

Welcome to a new series of four podcasts, Titans of the Industry, where we feature our own Jim Davidson in "the studio" with leaders of digital airline commerce.

In this first episode, Jim talks to Amit Khandelwal, Divisional Vice President, Revenue Optimization at Emirates. Together they explore topics such as continuous pricing, controlling the offer, and the importance of industry-wide collaboration. However, the conversation always weaves its way back to putting the customer at the heart of strategy.

"The traditional revenue management about having all these fare rules around cancelations, change fees, all of that was thrown out of the window. Those are positive changes which we expect to carry forward and fit very nicely into customer-centricity." Amit Khandelwal, Divisional Vice President, Revenue Optimization at Emirates.

Listen to this podcast to hear more about:

The transformational potential of continuous pricing.

of continuous pricing. How to meet the changing needs of the customer .

of the . How offers and orders will enable customers to enjoy a "normal retailing experience."

