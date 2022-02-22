Accent : FY22 Half Year Results Presentation
Table of contents
Item
Value creation and investor value proposition
FY22 results summary
Operational update
Retail & wholesale
Growth plan update
Appendix
Accent Group H1 FY2022 Results Presentation
1
Value creation and investor value proposition
Total Shareholder Return
(1) comparison Accent and ASX200 (30 June 2011 to 24 December 2021 (2))
Total Shareholder Return
o A market leading digitally integrated
consumer business with 32 websites, 28
since 30 June 2011:
owned and distributed brands, 706 retail
Accent Group:
23.4%
stores facilitating omnichannel
(Annualised Return)
distribution and over 9m contactable
ASX200 Index:
10.7%
customers.
(Annualised Return)
o Over $1.1 billion of sales with a market
leading position in the lifestyle and
performance market.
o Best in class margins through gross margin
expansion initiatives and drive for cost
efficiency.
o Strong future growth initiatives through
Stylerunner, Glue Store, digital and new
stores, to achieve market share growth in
the $6+ billion performance and lifestyle
market segment in Australia and New
Zealand.
Source: Bloomberg, Accent Filings.
1.
A umes 100% dividend reinvestment on the ex-dividend date.
2.
Half year ended 26
th of December 2021. Last day of ASX trading 24 th of December 2021.
Accent Group H1 FY2022 Results Presentation
3
3
H1 FY22 sales and profit
Key Metrics
$'000's
H1 FY22
H1 FY21
(1)
Group Sales (inc. Franchisees)
593,963
541,328
only
99,545
138,114
EBITDA
EBIT
30,301
81,677
22,123
75,062
PBT
NPAT
14,759
52,689
Digital Growth
47.9%
110%
%
Change
+9.7%
(27.9%)
(62.9%)
(70.5%)
(72.0%)
230,512
172,906
Inventory
I
terim Dividend
2.50 cents
8.00 cents
1.
H1 FY21 results restated due to IFRIC agenda decisions on Software as a Service ("Saas") accounting policy. Refer to note
3 in the statutory financial statements and page 18 of this presentation for reconciliation
Accent Group H1 FY2022 Results Presentation
4
3
Operational highlights
Total Sales (inc Franchises)
VIP & Loyalty
$594m
9 million
Contactable customers
+9.7% on H1 FY21
Additional 600,000 contactable customers in H1
FY22
New Stores
Vertical Owned Brands
only
104
$30.2m
new stores opened
sales
New stores performing strongly
+210.8% sales growth on H1 FY21
use
Digital Growth
StyleRunner
+47.9% on H1 FY21
19
Stores trading
Glue Store
Reebok
Glue - 25 stores trading
New 10 year distribution
5 new concept stores open
agreement to 2032
60 stores targeted by December 2023
Accent Group H1 FY2022 Results Presentation
5
4
All news about ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2022
1 005 M
725 M
725 M
Net income 2022
45,0 M
32,5 M
32,5 M
Net Debt 2022
462 M
333 M
333 M
P/E ratio 2022
24,6x
Yield 2022
3,23%
Capitalization
1 078 M
777 M
777 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,53x
EV / Sales 2023
1,32x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
63,1%
Chart ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
1,99 AUD
Average target price
2,64 AUD
Spread / Average Target
32,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.