  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Accent Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AX1   AU000000AX19

ACCENT GROUP LIMITED

(AX1)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 12:10:39 am
1.92 AUD   -3.52%
02:01aACCENT : FY22 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
01:51aACCENT : FY22 Appendix 4D and Half Year Accounts
PU
02/18Accent Group Limited and Accent Housing Limited Announce Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accent : FY22 Half Year Results Presentation

02/22/2022 | 02:01am EST


Table of contents

Item

Value creation and investor value proposition



FY22 results summary

Operational update

Retail & wholesale

Growth plan update



Appendix



Accent Group H1 FY2022 Results Presentation

1

Page

3

4

7

10

11

14

2

Value creation and investor value proposition

Total Shareholder Return (1) comparison Accent and ASX200 (30 June 2011 to 24 December 2021(2))

Total Shareholder Return

o A market leading digitally integrated



consumer business with 32 websites, 28

since 30 June 2011:

owned and distributed brands, 706 retail

Accent Group: 23.4%

stores facilitating omnichannel

(Annualised Return)

distribution and over 9m contactable

ASX200 Index: 10.7%

customers.

(Annualised Return)

o Over $1.1 billion of sales with a market

leading position in the lifestyle and

performance market.



o Best in class margins through gross margin

expansion initiatives and drive for cost

efficiency.

o Strong future growth initiatives through

Stylerunner, Glue Store, digital and new

stores, to achieve market share growth in

the $6+ billion performance and lifestyle

market segment in Australia and New

Zealand.

Source: Bloomberg, Accent Filings.

1.

A umes 100% dividend reinvestment on the ex-dividend date.

2.

Half year ended 26th of December 2021. Last day of ASX trading 24th of December 2021.



Accent Group H1 FY2022 Results Presentation

3

3

H1 FY22 sales and profit

Key Metrics

$'000's

H1 FY22

H1 FY21(1)

Group Sales (inc. Franchisees)

593,963

541,328



99,545

138,114

EBITDA

EBIT

30,301

81,677



22,123

75,062

PBT

NPAT

14,759

52,689

Digital Growth

47.9%

110%

%

Change

+9.7%

(27.9%)

(62.9%)

(70.5%)

(72.0%)



230,512

172,906

Inventory

I

terim Dividend

2.50 cents

8.00 cents

1.

H1 FY21 results restated due to IFRIC agenda decisions on Software as a Service ("Saas") accounting policy. Refer to note

3 in the statutory financial statements and page 18 of this presentation for reconciliation

Accent Group H1 FY2022 Results Presentation

4

3

Operational highlights

Total Sales (inc Franchises)

VIP & Loyalty

$594m

9 million

Contactable customers

+9.7% on H1 FY21

Additional 600,000 contactable customers in H1

FY22

New Stores

Vertical Owned Brands



104

$30.2m

new stores opened

sales

New stores performing strongly

+210.8% sales growth on H1 FY21



Digital Growth

StyleRunner

+47.9% on H1 FY21

19

Stores trading



Glue Store

Reebok

Glue - 25 stores trading

New 10 year distribution

5 new concept stores open

agreement to 2032

60 stores targeted by December 2023

Accent Group H1 FY2022 Results Presentation

5

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Accent Group Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 005 M 725 M 725 M
Net income 2022 45,0 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
Net Debt 2022 462 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 1 078 M 777 M 777 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Accent Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,99 AUD
Average target price 2,64 AUD
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Agostinelli Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Durbin Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
David L. Gordon Non-Executive Chairman
Tim Greenstein Head-Information Technology & Supply Chain
Stephen Thomas Goddard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-18.78%777
ABC-MART,INC.6.49%3 764
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-34.89%2 377
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.-3.38%1 007
CALERES, INC.-4.28%827
CHIYODA CO., LTD.-3.86%229