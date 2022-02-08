Accent Resources N L : Magnetite Range Exploration Update
02/08/2022 | 01:02am EST
8th February 2022
ASX Announcement-Magnetite Range Exploration update
Head assay analytical results have now been received for the 2021 Julia Deposit reverse circulation percussion (RCP) drilling programme.
Downhole geophysical logging of open 2021 RCP holes was completed 21 January 2022. Delivery of final log datasets is pending.
CSA Global Pty Ltd (CSA Global) have commenced cross sectional geological interpretations based on head assay results.
Composite intervals for Davis Tube Recovery (DTR) test work shall be determined based on head assay results and derived geological domaining from cross sectional interpretations.
Anticipate DTR test work to commence in mid to late-February 2022.
Planning of further infill reverse circulation percussion drilling at Julia is underway.
An update to the Julia mineral resource estimate ('MRE') by CSA Global is scheduled to commence in March 2022.
Accent Resources NL (ASX: ACS) ('Accent' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide the following update on exploration activities including preliminary results from the drilling at the Company's Magnetite Range Project ('MRP') in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.
As previously announced, a total of 57 RCP drill holes for 9,861m were drilled across the Julia deposit at the Company's MRP in Q3 of 2021. The drilling was designed to infill historical drilling across Julia down to a nominal 100m (east) by 50m (north) spacing, with the aim of increasing confidence in the geological interpretations and to support an updated MRE planned to be undertaken in 2022.
An image showing the project location and drill hole coverage across the Julia deposit is included as Figure 1, and 2021 RCP drill hole collar details are included as Table 1.
Figure 1: Magnetite Range Project, Julia deposit location plan showing 2021 and historical drill holes.
The results reported in this announcement reflect head assay results from XRF analysis.
CSA Global have commenced cross sectional geological interpretations, integrating the 2021 drill hole data with historical data. The objective of the interpretation will be to identify and delineate via geological domaining the higher Fe grade magnetite domains with low deleterious elements.
Preliminary interpretations based on head assay results and geological logging of the RCP chips are consistent with the historical geological model and include:
Two distinct banded iron formation (BIF) units are present along the strike length of the Julia deposit - referred to as the Upper BIF and Lower BIF. The BIF units host the magnetite mineralisation that is the focus of the Company's exploration programme at MRP and are stratigraphically part of the Windanning Formation.
The thicknesses of the BIF intervals vary along strike and down dip, likely representing a combination of post depositional layer parallel folding and faulting as well as syn-depositional soft sediment slumping.
The magnetite mineralisation within the Upper BIF has a greater concentration of sulphide alteration in the form of blebby, disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite.
The Lower BIF typically hosts only trace fine grained pyrite and pyrrhotite sulphide alteration.
The BIF units are separated by a non-magnetic volcanic tuff unit that appears to have a bimodal composition from mafic to felsic and like the BIF, varies in thickness along strike and down dip.
The hangingwall and footwall to the BIF are comprised of felsic, mafic, and ultramafic volcanics, with a mineral assemblage that reflects lower to upper amphibolite grade regional metamorphism. The overall package dips to the north at an average of 45 to 50 degrees.
A representative schematic cross section across the Julia deposit including both historical and 2021 drill holes in included as Figure 2.
Significant drill hole intercepts from the 2021 drilling are included as Table 2. Significant intercepts are defined as samples with >25% Fe, <0.2% S, and a lithology code of BIF.
Figure 2: Representative schematic cross section across Julia deposit (10165mE). Mineralisation defined by head assay significant drilling intercepts (Fe >25%, S <0.2% and Lithology equals BIF)
An update to the current mineral resource estimate over the Julia deposit is planned in 2022. Additionally, the Company has commenced planning further infill RCP drilling across the 'core' of the Julia deposit where the thickest intercepts of BIF have been identified through historical work and confirmed by the 2021 drilling programme. This next round of infill drilling is scheduled for Q2 2022.
Table 1:
2021 Julia RCP drill hole details (co-ordinates are in GDA94-50)
