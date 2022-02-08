Accent Resources N L : Magnetite Range Exploration Update

For personal use only

8th February 2022

ASX Announcement-Magnetite Range Exploration update

Head assay analytical results have now been received for the 2021 Julia Deposit reverse circulation percussion (RCP) drilling programme.

Downhole geophysical logging of open 2021 RCP holes was completed 21 January 2022. Delivery of final log datasets is pending.

CSA Global Pty Ltd (CSA Global) have commenced cross sectional geological interpretations based on head assay results.

Composite intervals for Davis Tube Recovery (DTR) test work shall be determined based on head assay results and derived geological domaining from cross sectional interpretations.

Anticipate DTR test work to commence in mid to late-February 2022.

late-February 2022. Planning of further infill reverse circulation percussion drilling at Julia is underway.

An update to the Julia mineral resource estimate ('MRE') by CSA Global is scheduled to commence in March 2022.

Accent Resources NL (ASX: ACS) ('Accent' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide the following update on exploration activities including preliminary results from the drilling at the Company's Magnetite Range Project ('MRP') in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.

As previously announced, a total of 57 RCP drill holes for 9,861m were drilled across the Julia deposit at the Company's MRP in Q3 of 2021. The drilling was designed to infill historical drilling across Julia down to a nominal 100m (east) by 50m (north) spacing, with the aim of increasing confidence in the geological interpretations and to support an updated MRE planned to be undertaken in 2022.

An image showing the project location and drill hole coverage across the Julia deposit is included as Figure 1, and 2021 RCP drill hole collar details are included as Table 1.