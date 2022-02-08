Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Accent Resources N.L.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACS   AU000000ACS1

ACCENT RESOURCES N.L.

(ACS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accent Resources N L : Magnetite Range Exploration Update

02/08/2022 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

8th February 2022

ASX Announcement-Magnetite Range Exploration update

  • Head assay analytical results have now been received for the 2021 Julia Deposit reverse circulation percussion (RCP) drilling programme.
  • Downhole geophysical logging of open 2021 RCP holes was completed 21 January 2022. Delivery of final log datasets is pending.
  • CSA Global Pty Ltd (CSA Global) have commenced cross sectional geological interpretations based on head assay results.
  • Composite intervals for Davis Tube Recovery (DTR) test work shall be determined based on head assay results and derived geological domaining from cross sectional interpretations.
  • Anticipate DTR test work to commence in mid to late-February 2022.
  • Planning of further infill reverse circulation percussion drilling at Julia is underway.
  • An update to the Julia mineral resource estimate ('MRE') by CSA Global is scheduled to commence in March 2022.

Accent Resources NL (ASX: ACS) ('Accent' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide the following update on exploration activities including preliminary results from the drilling at the Company's Magnetite Range Project ('MRP') in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.

As previously announced, a total of 57 RCP drill holes for 9,861m were drilled across the Julia deposit at the Company's MRP in Q3 of 2021. The drilling was designed to infill historical drilling across Julia down to a nominal 100m (east) by 50m (north) spacing, with the aim of increasing confidence in the geological interpretations and to support an updated MRE planned to be undertaken in 2022.

An image showing the project location and drill hole coverage across the Julia deposit is included as Figure 1, and 2021 RCP drill hole collar details are included as Table 1.

For personal use only

Figure 1: Magnetite Range Project, Julia deposit location plan showing 2021 and historical drill holes.

The results reported in this announcement reflect head assay results from XRF analysis.

CSA Global have commenced cross sectional geological interpretations, integrating the 2021 drill hole data with historical data. The objective of the interpretation will be to identify and delineate via geological domaining the higher Fe grade magnetite domains with low deleterious elements.

Preliminary interpretations based on head assay results and geological logging of the RCP chips are consistent with the historical geological model and include:

  • Two distinct banded iron formation (BIF) units are present along the strike length of the Julia deposit - referred to as the Upper BIF and Lower BIF. The BIF units host the magnetite mineralisation that is the focus of the Company's exploration programme at MRP and are stratigraphically part of the Windanning Formation.
  • The thicknesses of the BIF intervals vary along strike and down dip, likely representing a combination of post depositional layer parallel folding and faulting as well as syn-depositional soft sediment slumping.
  • The magnetite mineralisation within the Upper BIF has a greater concentration of sulphide alteration in the form of blebby, disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite.
  • The Lower BIF typically hosts only trace fine grained pyrite and pyrrhotite sulphide alteration.

2

For personal use only

  • The BIF units are separated by a non-magnetic volcanic tuff unit that appears to have a bimodal composition from mafic to felsic and like the BIF, varies in thickness along strike and down dip.
  • The hangingwall and footwall to the BIF are comprised of felsic, mafic, and ultramafic volcanics, with a mineral assemblage that reflects lower to upper amphibolite grade regional metamorphism. The overall package dips to the north at an average of 45 to 50 degrees.

A representative schematic cross section across the Julia deposit including both historical and 2021 drill holes in included as Figure 2.

Significant drill hole intercepts from the 2021 drilling are included as Table 2. Significant intercepts are defined as samples with >25% Fe, <0.2% S, and a lithology code of BIF.

Figure 2: Representative schematic cross section across Julia deposit (10165mE). Mineralisation defined by head assay significant drilling intercepts (Fe >25%, S <0.2% and Lithology equals BIF)

3

For personal use only

An update to the current mineral resource estimate over the Julia deposit is planned in 2022. Additionally, the Company has commenced planning further infill RCP drilling across the 'core' of the Julia deposit where the thickest intercepts of BIF have been identified through historical work and confirmed by the 2021 drilling programme. This next round of infill drilling is scheduled for Q2 2022.

Table 1:

2021 Julia RCP drill hole details (co-ordinates are in GDA94-50)

Hole ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Dip

Azimuth

Depth

MGRC096

508031

6738663

-60

210

140

MGRC097

508046

6738704

-60

210

200

MGRC098

508117

6738645

-70

210

170

MGRC099

508212

6738567

-60

210

152

MGRC100

508235

6738612

-60

210

192

MGRC101

507311

6738997

-60

210

100

MGRC102

507336

6739039

-60

210

150

MGRC103

507488

6738917

-60

210

160

MGRC104

507511

6738957

-60

210

180

MGRC105

507623

6738961

-70

210

191

MGRC106

507669

6738831

-60

210

170

MGRC107

507691

6738871

-60

210

200

MGRC108

508780

6738245

-60

210

140

MGRC109

508920

6738052

-60

210

60

MGRC110

508943

6738098

-60

210

132

MGRC111

508965

6738143

-60

210

168

MGRC112

508993

6738173

-60

210

198

MGRC113

507342

6739189

-70

210

282

MGRC114

507514

6739163

-70

210

348

MGRC115

507159

6739097

-60

210

96

MGRC116

507186

6739143

-60

210

150

MGRC117

507209

6739180

-60

210

186

MGRC118

507301

6739122

-70

210

198

MGRC119

506969

6739211

-60

210

90

MGRC120

506988

6739250

-60

210

126

MGRC121

507016

6739292

-60

210

168

MGRC122

506864

6739261

-60

210

84

MGRC123

506972

6739441

-60

210

252

MGRC124

506798

6739385

-60

210

108

MGRC125

506754

6739488

-65

210

168

MGRC126

506776

6739535

-65

210

198

MGRC127

507935

6738871

-60

210

264

4

For personal use only

Hole ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Dip

Azimuth

Depth

MGRC128

507975

6738752

-70

210

228

MGRC129

508082

6738733

-60

210

216

MGRC130

508533

6738473

-60

210

124

MGRC131

508532

6738471

-60

210

180

MGRC132

508497

6738381

-60

210

108

MGRC133

508517

6738425

-60

210

138

MGRC134

508579

6738342

-60

210

90

MGRC135

508597

6738385

-60

210

138

MGRC136

508619

6738420

-60

210

186

MGRC137

508285

6738502

-60

210

114

MGRC138

508308

6738545

-60

210

168

MGRC139

508342

6738587

-60

210

216

MGRC140

508260

6738656

-60

210

234

MGRC141

507535

6739002

-60

210

234

MGRC142

507673

6739039

-70

210

320

MGRC143

507625

6738989

-60

210

246

MGRC144

507715

6738912

-60

210

216

MGRC145

507362

6739089

-60

210

192

MGRC146

506822

6739431

-60

210

150

MGRC147

506848

6739474

-60

210

192

MGRC148

507052

6739143

-60

210

84

MGRC149

507103

6739229

-60

210

174

MGRC150

507126

6739274

-60

210

210

MGRC151

506890

6739306

-60

210

108

MGRC152

506939

6739388

-60

210

174

Table 2:

2021 RCP drilling significant results (>25% Fe, <0.2% S, and lithology equals BIF)

Drill Hole ID

Depth

Depth To

Interval

Fe (%)

S (%)

SiO2 (%)

Al2O3

From (m)

(m)

(m)

(%)

MGRC096

56

60

4

34.2

0.097

44.9

0.43

MGRC096

62

66

4

35.23

0.129

43.27

0.3

MGRC096

68

92

24

35.25

0.03

44.06

0.68

MGRC096

96

108

12

34.94

0.08

43.98

0.58

MGRC097

98

104

6

34.38

0.036

42.76

1.91

MGRC097

108

114

6

35.7

0.017

40.77

2

MGRC097

120

122

2

29.95

0.023

47.45

0.89

MGRC097

124

130

6

35.01

0.041

43.93

0.55

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Accent Resources NL published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACCENT RESOURCES N.L.
01/27ACCENT RESOURCES N L : December Quarter Activities Report
PU
2021Accent Resources Completes Reverse Circulation Percussion Drilling at Magnetite Range P..
MT
2021Accent Resources Successfully Completes 57 Hole Reverse Circulation Percussion Programm..
CI
2021Accent Resources N.L. announced that it expects to receive AUD 10.07823 million in fund..
CI
2021Accent Resources N.L. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021ACCENT RESOURCES N L : Secures Mining License for Magnetite Range Project
MT
2021Accent Resources NL Grants of Mining Lease At Magnetite Range of Western Australia
CI
2021Accent Resources Nl Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2021Accent Resources NL Appoints Jie You as a Director
CI
2020Accent Resources Nl Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,20 M -1,57 M -1,57 M
Net Debt 2021 2,14 M 1,52 M 1,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,1 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 1,46%
Chart ACCENT RESOURCES N.L.
Duration : Period :
Accent Resources N.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Zi Zhou Executive Chairman
Jun Sheng Liang Non-Executive Director
Dian Zhou He Deputy Chairman
Jie You Director
Robert Allen Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCENT RESOURCES N.L.0.00%19
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.80%167 358
RIO TINTO PLC9.71%120 791
GLENCORE PLC7.28%71 335
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.16%54 660
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%33 342