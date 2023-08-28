Accentis nv specializes in owning and managing industrial and semi-industrial real estate properties, mainly in Belgium and Germany. The company has a long-term strategy aimed at maximizing the value of its portfolio, by optimizing the recurrent rent income on the one hand, and by active portfolio- and risk management on the other hand. At the end 2022, the property portfolio, with a total area of 76,129 m2, rises in market value to EUR 45.9 million.