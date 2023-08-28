Halfjaarresultaten 2023

28 Aug 2023 18:00 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

ACCENTIS

2023-08-28-accentis-geconsolideerde-financiele-staten-30-06-2023-final.pdf

Source

Accentis

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

ACCENTIS

ISIN

BE0003696102

Symbol

ACCB

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Accentis NV published this content on 28 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2023 17:12:08 UTC.