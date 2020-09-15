Log in
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: Hans-Peter Kneip Appointed to Management Board as CFO

09/15/2020 | 02:55am EDT

DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: Hans-Peter Kneip Appointed to Management Board as CFO

15.09.2020 / 08:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: Hans-Peter Kneip Appointed to Management Board as CFO

- Hans-Peter Kneip to join management board and becomes CFO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

- New board member brings perfect combination of long-term experience in the real estate industry and broad-based capital market expertise to the job

 

Berlin, 15 September 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, Germany's leading housing privatisation company, is enlarging its management board. Effective as of 16 November 2020, the supervisory board appointed Hans-Peter Kneip as CFO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG.

Aged 41, the business economist is transferring from LEG Immobilien AG where he acts as division head of corporate finance, treasury and controlling while also being a member of the executive management. He has been with LEG Immobilien AG since 2014 and set up the corporate finance division after the company's initial public offering.

Previously, Hans-Peter Kneip was in charge of the corporate finance division of the Berlin-based property company GSW Immobilien AG (now Deutsche Wohnen SE).

Before his transfer into the real estate industry, he spent almost seven years in corporate and investment banking at Société Générale in Paris, London and Frankfurt in various positions, most recently as Vice President Equity Capital Markets and Strategic Equity Transactions.

"With his long-term experience both in the real estate industry and in the capital market business, Hans-Peter Kneip brings the perfect qualifications for his future task in our company. We are very pleased that he will strengthen our management board," said Axel Harloff, chairman of the supervisory board of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG.

Lars Schriewer, member of the management board and CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, added: "I very much look forward to working with Hans-Peter Kneip as fellow board member. His comprehensive experience in the area of corporate finance and his superb network in the capital market are an important basis for the further growth of our company."


About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag

 

Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin
E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272

Press and Public Relations Contact:

Karl-Philipp Jann
PB3C GmbH
Rankestrasse 17
D-10789 Berlin
E-mail: jann@pb3c.com
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 72 62 76 1612

 


15.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1131473

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1131473  15.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1131473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
